Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recently apprehended two convicted sex offenders.

July 12, Brackettville Station agents encountered Jose Francisco Perdomo-Amador, 61, a citizen of Honduras, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River along with another migrant. During processing, records checks revealed that in October 2017 Perdomo-Amador was convicted of sexual assault in Dallas, was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison, and deported in 2021.

July 13, Carrizo Springs Station agents encountered Henry Orosco-Miranda, 42, a Guatemalan national, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River along with four other migrants. During processing, records checks revealed that in July 2011, Orozco-Bautista was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery upon the elderly/disabled in Orange County, Florida. He was later sentenced to four years in prison and deported in 2015.

As convicted felons with prior removals, they face charges of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

