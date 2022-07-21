CBP Officers Seize over $300,000 in Heroin at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge intercepted $306,600 worth of alleged black tar heroin on July 12, 2022.

“Narcotics interceptions like these are a prime example of CBP’s dedication to our border security mission and our continued effort to keep our streets safe from unlawful activity,” said (A)Port Director Gilbert Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 12 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On July 12, 2022 CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered an adult male U.S. citizen driving a vehicle making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered the packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained approximately 12 pounds of alleged heroin.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents initiated an investigation and one arrest was made.

