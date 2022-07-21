Disruption of Stash House Operations Lead to 48 Arrests

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted two migrant smuggling stash houses and engaged in a vehicle pursuit.

On July 19, RGV agents received information regarding a residence in Alton, Texas, operating as a stash house. Agents in coordination with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police Department responded to the location. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of 13 migrants from El Salvador and Mexico all illegally present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

That evening, RGV agents received information of another possible human smuggling stash house located in McAllen. Agents and law enforcement authorities responded to the residence and encountered 35 people, determined to be in the U. S. illegally. The nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were placed under arrest without incident. No principal was identified at the location.

Last night, McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operators notified agents of several people attempting to enter a Ford Expedition in a well-known smuggling area near McAllen. Moments later, agents encountered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. When the driver failed to yield and sped away, Hidalgo County Constables (HCC) assisted and took lead on the pursuit. The driver eventually came to a stop and exited the vehicle. Agents apprehended four migrants still in the vehicle, and all were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. HCC took custody of the driver to face state charges.

All subjects will be processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

