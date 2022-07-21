Anoox non-profit Social network is now offering Members Free 1 Click to Video Chat for instant World Wide Video meetings
Anoox Social network members can now see who is Live on Anoox and click to have instant Video meeting with each other, Free and it is 100% Web based
We had just created our eshop and really wanted to find success, and found out that Anoox Social network with all its features such as 1 Click to Video chat is a win win relationship for us”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anoox Social network members can now see who is Live on Anoox and click to have instant Video meeting with each other, courtesy of Anoox state of the art Video chat system. This empowering new Video chat service is Free and it is 100% Web based, which means NO App or Software to download to install & to continuously update. So if a member you want to Video call is online you will see a Green box appear next to their "Lets Video Chat" button stating "I am Live" and you can then call them for instant Video meeting. If they are offline or busy you be able to send them an invitation to Video meeting at a given Date & Time, with Anoox Video chat system then auto sending parties to the Video meeting respective URLs to click on to attend the scheduled Video meeting.
— Tomica Marinfarad
Why is this such an incredible new service? Because:
1- Seeing someone and talking with them in person, builds Trust and Trust enables members to develop meaningful connections and increase gains
2- Conversely by being able to see and talk with someone, members are much more likely to avoid scammers who hide behind fake text chat, messaging & avatars
3- Members can Show and Sell with Video far more than otherwise, whether selling education, clothes, furniture, cars, real-estate, vacations, bikes, etc. etc.
Plus many other benefits that only Video chat provides you, because it enables you to see and be seen in real person online
Note: to initiate a Video chat you need to be an Anoox member, to attend a Video chat you been invited to you can be a member or non-member
For more about Anoox state of the art Video chatting service please go here:
https://www.anoox.com/chat/video_chat_description.php?srx=einpresswire&m4
What is incredible about this news is that beside Anoox offering such a complex empowering service, something that few of the Big Tech Social networks are, is that Anoox is offering it as the only non-profit Social network. So we invite members of Press who care about informing their readers of unique and empowering events to write about this most unique and empowering of services
Anoox is the non-profit Social network focused on Small businesses and Social causes over any profit and share price motivations, the only one of its kind in the World, to our knowledge.
Press Contact
Dean Ansari
Managing Director
press_box@anoox.com
(415) 577-5673
Dean Ansari
Anoox Inc
+ +1 4155775673
email us here