On Senate Floor, Carper Calls for Confirmation of Greg Williams to Serve on Delaware District Court

DELAWARE, July 20 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today spoke on the Senate floor expressing his support for Greg Williams to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Delaware. Carper called on his colleagues to swiftly confirm Williams, who is, in the words of the American Bar Association, well-qualified and well-suited to serve as a federal judge.

“Our nominee, Greg Williams, not only has the credentials and the temperament, but the strong work ethic that is necessary for this court to continue to function as one of the most important District Courts in our country,” said Carper. “I consider it a privilege to give him my strongest possible endorsement, and I encourage my colleagues to join me in supporting his nomination on the Senate floor today.” 

Click HERE to view Senator Carper’s full remarks. 

