Senators Carper and Coons on confirmation of Greg Williams for District Court for Delaware

DELAWARE, July 20 - WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) released the following statement today after Greg Williams was confirmed to serve as a District Court Judge for Delaware.

“Greg’s decades of experience as a litigator, his tenure as president of the Delaware State Bar Association, and familiarity with complex intellectual property and corporate law issues will serve him well as a District Court Judge,” said the senators. “Greg will also become the only judge of color actively serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, an important step towards making sure that the federal judiciary reflects the great diversity of Delaware and our nation. We applaud President Biden for nominating such a qualified, respected attorney to this important post and thank our Senate colleagues for his bipartisan confirmation.”

Williams will be the only judge of color serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the second African-American judge to ever serve on that court. He was nominated for the judicial vacancy created when Judge Leonard Stark was confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He is a partner in the Wilmington office of Fox Rothschild LLP. He joined the firm in 1995 as an associate and was elevated to partner in 2003. Williams has served as a special master in complex civil cases for the District of Delaware since 2020. From 1986 to 1992, Williams served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law in 1995 and both his B.A. and B.S. from Millersville University of Pennsylvania in 1990.

