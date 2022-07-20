Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Will Register 8.1% CAGR as Demand for Medical Supplies Grows Worldwide – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand in East Asia is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2031. U.S. isoprene rubber latex market grew by 8.8% year-on-year, reaching a valuation of US$ 99.4 Mn

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global isoprene rubber latex market is anticipated to expand at 8.1% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent analysis. Increasing demand of medical gloves and condoms will continue driving the isoprene rubber latex sales. Growing utilization in medical and consumer goods industry will create conducive environment for the growth of the market in the coming years.



The global isoprene rubber latex market is expected to total US$ 732.5 Mn in 2021. Increasing application of isoprene rubber latex across consumer goods, industrial, and medical industries are estimated to fuel the demand in the market.

Isoprene rubber latex is gaining immense popularity as an alternative to natural rubber. It possesses superior properties such as high resilience, good processability, and easy vulcanization, among others. In response to this, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Growing use of isoprene rubber latex in the production of medical supplies such as catheters, probe covers, needle shields, and medical adhesives is expected to drive the sales at 8.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

Governments of several countries are undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness regarding sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and use of condoms. For instance, the Indian Government announced distributing nearly 180 million pieces of condoms to decline the risk of STD, under the National AIDS Control Programme in 2019.

As condoms are made using isoprene rubber latex, adoption is expected to surge over the coming years. On account of this, the market is expected to register 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2021.

In terms of application, the medical gloves segment is anticipated to outpace the other segments, expanding at 9.2% CAGR in 2021. Rise in demand from doctors, nurses, patients, and other professionals to decline the risk of getting infected during the COVID-19 times have increased the sales of medical gloves.

Key Takeaways:

U.S. isoprene rubber latex market is projected to total US$ 99.4 Mn, exhibiting a YoY growth of 8.8% by the end of 2021.

China is expected to account for the largest share in the East Asia market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2031.

Germany market is anticipated to account for nearly 14.3% of the share in Europe, expanding at 6% CAGR over the assessment period.

Japan and South Korea are forecast to emerge as highly remunerative markets, collectively accounting for more than 6.1% of sales in 2021.

Based on end use, the industrial sector is estimated to register the fastest growth in the market, expanding at a 7.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2021.





“Rising demand of medical gloves from healthcare industry and the increasing usage of adhesives in food, medical and industrial packaging will drive the market of isoprene rubber latex through the projected period from 2021 to 2031,” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the global isoprene rubber latex market elaborated in the report includes Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Zeon Corporation, PAO Sibur Holdings, Kraton Corporation, Ansell Limited, Supermax Corp. Bhd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, JSR Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Rubberex Corporation, Johnson Wilshire, Medline Industries, Inc., Dipped Products Plc, Protective Industrial Products, Inc., and many others.

Key players operating in the global isoprene rubber latex market are focusing on increasing their production capacities to strengthen their footprint especially in the emerging economies. Furthermore, key market participants are focusing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations strategies to expand their global presence and strengthen their distribution network. For instance:

In April 2018, Top Glove Corp Bhd acquired Aspion Sdn Bhd transforming the company into one of the world's largest surgical glove maker and strengthening its position as the world's largest glove manufacturer.





Key Drivers

Increasing government regulations to prevent STD and control unbridled population growth in China, India, the U.S., and Indonesia are driving the sales across the condom segment.

Implementation of stringent regulation on increasing patient care across hospitals and clinics is encouraging physicians to use medical gloves, which is in turn, propelling the demand in the medical gloves segment.

Key Restraints

High cost of isoprene rubber latex compared to natural rubber is hindering the sales in the market.

Availability of alternatives such as butyl rubber, nitrile rubber, silicone rubber, and others is hampering the growth in the market.

More Insights into the Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Isoprene Rubber Latex market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (medical gloves, condoms, medical balloons, catheters and adhesives.), end use (medical, consumer goods and industrial) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market by Category

By Application:

Medical Gloves

Condoms

Medical Balloons

Catheters

Adhesives





By End Use:

Medical

Consumer Goods

Industrial





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers distinct and pinpoint analysis about the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

