Jason Engler Joins The Living Urn to Help Lead the Expansion of its Product Portfolio
Jason Ryan Engler, renowned thought leader in cremation products and processes, has joined The Living Urn as Director of Products & Merchandising.
We’re extremely excited to have Jason join our growing team. His industry knowledge and unique skill set will help lead our product expansion and allows us to better serve our funeral home partners.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that Jason Ryan Engler, renowned thought leader in cremation products and processes, has joined their team as Director of Products & Merchandising. In this new role, Mr. Engler brings decades of experience with cremation products to curate an assortment of classic and custom cremation urns and keepsakes for the company’s new Element Urns platform.
A licensed funeral director, Mr. Engler brings more than 25 years of deathcare experience to his role with Element Urns. He commented about his new role, “I am so thrilled to work with the Living Urn and to launch the Element Urns segment of such a fantastic business. “I have known the team for years, and it is such a joy and privilege to be in their company to create products that families will use to help tell their loved one’s story.”
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re extremely excited to have Jason join our growing team. His industry knowledge and unique skill set will help lead our product expansion and allows us to better serve our funeral home and other cremation provider partners.” Brewer continues, “We’re expanding our product offering to not only include our proprietary eco-friendly options, but also traditional urns and keepsakes. We’re building a world class urn company and the entire team is excited to have Jason on board!”
In funeral homes from Seguin, Texas, to Central and Northwest Arkansas, Mr. Engler has served hundreds of families in their time of grief. For over 12 years, he served in various roles with Service Corporation International (“SCI”) – from funeral director and celebrant to location leadership to the SCI home office where he was responsible for guiding the cremation urn product line for all SCI Locations. While at SCI, he was a founding member and served as Secretary of UNITE@SCI – the company’s LGBTQ+ Associate Resource Community.
Mr. Engler volunteers as the Historian for the Cremation Association of North America and as the Cremation Historian for the National Museum of Funeral History where the History of Cremation exhibit, opened in 2018, is largely comprised of his personal research and cremation collection.
A regular speaker for professional associations across the country, Mr. Engler is an author and contributor to funeral, cemetery, and cremation trade journals and he is co-host of the Cremation: Then & Now segment of the Undertaking the Podcast platform. In all his endeavors, he is most known for his great appreciation for cremation memorialization and boasts a vast knowledge of cremation urns both modern and historic.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns and custom keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
About Element Urns
Element Urns, a division of The Living Urn, offers funeral homes with best-of-class urns, keepsakes and memorial options. With its premium product line and customization services, families can honor their loved one with an urn and memorial experience that is more meaningful, personal, and memorable.
