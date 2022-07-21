Baker Communications Partners with Highspot to Improve Sales Effectiveness
Baker announces the launch of their premium package on the Highspot Marketplace to provide advanced sales training methodology for individual and sales teams.
By bringing together sales expertise and enablement technology, reps can easily access the training, tools, and resources they need to succeed in the sales moments that matter most.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications Inc (BCI), the industry leader in data-driven sales enablement, has launched its premium package in the Highspot Marketplace. Joint customers can now access BCI’s industry-leading training tools directly in their Highspot environments, allowing users to elevate their sales skills with cutting-edge technology. This combination of technology and award-winning sales content will help improve sales performance by using the advanced selling techniques within BCI's "Outcome Selling" methodology, as well as optimize the overall sales performance of every sales organization.
Training retention is one of the main challenges that sellers continue to face. BCI’s premium package on the Highspot Marketplace specializes in reinforcing learned skills for better stickiness by focusing on "spaced learning." The spaced learning approach uses intense, short segments of learning with breaks over an extended period. Studies show that using spaced learning provides a 200 percent increase in information retention vs the traditional model of crammed learning.
“We are enthusiastic that this partnership can take your company’s sales enablement to the next level by leveraging the power of Highspot paired with the world-class content provided by Baker Communications that has been developed and refined over the course of 40 years,” said Shelby Bybee, VP of Partner, and Product Development, BCI. “This partnership provides your teams with the content they need - when they need it.”
The package offers the BCI selling system, called Outcome Selling, which is based on retention, calibration, unification, and the power of technology. Joint customers of BCI and Highspot can now quickly access best practices for engaging all types of clients as well as leverage the behaviors that drive their sales team's performance to new levels, according to Baker Communications.
“We are really excited about what this means for our customers and the value they will get from this partnership,” said Isidro Iturralde, VP of Strategic Accounts, BCI. “Customers will get to enjoy a world-class platform for enablement and marry that with world-class content for their sellers.”
“Consistent sales execution comes down to enabling all your salespeople to excel,” said Steve Hallowell, VP of Strategic Services, Highspot. “By bringing together sales expertise and enablement technology, reps can easily access the training, tools, and resources they need to succeed in the sales moments that matter most.”
To find out more about BCI’s premium package on the Highspot Marketplace, and the new data-driven approach, visit the Baker Communication's listing in the Marketplace.
About BCI
Baker Communications, the leader in data-driven sales enablement, uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
About Highspot
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, DocuSign, OKTA, Siemens, and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers, and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance, and improves rep ROI.
