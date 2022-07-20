IDOC Highlights Parole Division During National Pretrial, Probation, Parole Supervision Week July 17-23

ILLINOIS, July 20 - (Springfield, IL) - During this year's National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) recognizes the Parole Division's accomplishments and unwavering commitment to public safety. IDOC's Parole Division consists of 314 agents, including the Female Individuals Specialized Unit (FISU), who supervise approximately 20,300 returning individuals to ensure successful rehabilitation and community reentry. In recent years, the Parole Division has made several changes, including implementing a new risk assessment tool and case management system, utilizing video visitation technology, and creating the FISU.





"Our parole agents have a uniquely challenging mandate - to ensure public safety while providing the support and assistance needed for successful reentry to those returning to communities across Illinois and beyond," said IDOC Director Jeffreys. "This annual week of recognition is an opportunity to thank these dedicated professionals for their contributions, not only to the Department but for their tireless work to reduce recidivism and improve the lives of the thousands they serve."





"The Parole Division aims to promote public safety through supervision utilizing community resources and partnerships along with graduated sanctions," said Chief Garnett, Parole Division. "This division is dedicated to reducing recidivism, so we emphasize on the needs of returning men and women to the community by focusing on mental health issues, options for employment opportunities and establishing networks to ensure adequate medical care is available to remain healthy."





In the fall of 2020, the Department created and implemented a new statewide risk assessment tool to more accurately measure an individual's risk of recidivation. The risk assessment tool is based on the Level of Service Inventory (LSI), which is used nationwide. Agents use the assessment at every initial visit and re-assess each individual every three months, at a minimum. The results of the assessments aid in the decision-making process for supervision levels and early discharge recommendations.





To better meet the needs of the population served, the Department collaborated with the Council of State Government (CSG) and re-wrote its entire case management policy. The focus is now on supervising our population by risk instead of their crime. This method of supervision is based on those most in need of wraparound services to ensure successful re-entry.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parole Division began using video visitation, also known as BI Smart Link, to continue monitoring, remain in compliance, and expand communications between agents and the communities they serve. Video visitation allows agents to live video chat with individuals and is an effective tool to supervise individuals who adjust well to mandatory supervised release. The Parole Division continues to utilize video visits in addition to in-person visits to the residences of individuals.





Established in 2021, the Female Individuals Specialized Unit, led by a female commander, includes nine female agents who serve the unique needs of 466 women and their families. The FISU received specialized Gender Responsive and Creating Regulation and Resilience training to help better serve and support the women they supervise. The unit utilizes a continuum of care with a holistic approach to assist the female parole population with self-efficacy and successful integration with their families and communities.





"The Female Individuals Specialized Unit is unique and special to the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Division based on being an all-female agent team facing the past trauma and needs of the female population," said Commander Faulker, FISU. "This endeavor comes with its fair share of highs and lows, but we're a team that will boost each other's morale and conduct check-ins. We take pride in seeing the effectiveness of great case management that assist with the female parolees receiving a reduction in level and a recommendation for early discharge. I appreciate my staff and their willingness to want to be a part of something that can be effective in the lives of the women and the special population they serve."





The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) celebrates Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week (PPPS Week) annually with the goal of raising awareness about the amazing work that community corrections professionals do every day. The week also provides a special opportunity to recognize the competence, dedication, and accomplishments of this distinguished group of criminal justice professionals.



