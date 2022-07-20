Submit Release
Auditor Blaha Honored to Preside over Official State Proclamation of Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council as the Newest Yellow Ribbon Company - July 20, 2022

Saint Paul, MN – This afternoon, Auditor Blaha presided over the official state proclamation ceremony of Minnesota’s newest Yellow Ribbon designee – the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council.

“I’m proud to participate in today’s Yellow Ribbon proclamation,” said Auditor Blaha. “Rank and file members of the Building and Construction Trades Union come from communities across Minnesota and stand ready to assist with projects like “Helmets to Hardhats” and apprenticeship programs that benefit Minnesota’s veterans, service members, and military families.”

“Helmets to Hardhats” is a program that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard, and Reservists with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

“This is another example of why local responses are so effective,” Blaha added. “Because these unions know their neighbors well and are experts in their work, they are a perfect fit to support our veterans, service members, and military families. We thank them for doing the work to earn Yellow Ribbon Organization status.”

The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council joins more than 300 cities, counties, and businesses proclaimed as Yellow Ribbon organizations. Yellow Ribbon organizations have demonstrated a long-term commitment to veterans, service members, and military families by developing a sustainable, formal action plan.

