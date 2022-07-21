New Ultimate Home Inspection Package Earns Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® Another Accolade as Top Home Inspection Brand
North America's Largest Home Inspection Company Wins Award for “Most Innovative Consumer Self-Service Tools”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon closer inspection, there is no doubt that Pillar to Post Home Inspectors provides the Ultimate Home Inspection. That fact was reaffirmed recently when America’s largest home inspection company was honored by Franchise Update Media in its fourth Annual Franchise Innovation Awards as Pillar To Post Home Inspectors was recognized for having the “Most Innovative Consumer Self-Service Tools.” Winners in all categories will be celebrated in the publisher's magazine later this year.
The goal of the annual awards is to identify and recognize franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies and tactics. Technology coupled with deep knowledge has always allowed Pillar To Post Home Inspectors to provide REALTORS, homebuyers and sellers an exceptional home inspection with unique and innovative features, all delivered within a seamless brand experience.
“Real estate professionals and their customers need more expansive and timely information to drive smooth transactions and ultimately, confident home ownership,” Pillar To Post Home Inspectors CEO Dan Steward told RISMedia’s Maria Patterson in a recent interview. “Our technology platforms and services have been developed to address these needs and bring an enhanced and faster experience for everyone involved in buying and selling residential real estate. We realized we could make buying a home a much better process.”
The Ultimate Home Inspection is the crown jewel of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors’ services and is the end result of new technologies the company recently introduced. These advanced technologies, along with the business model, provide an exceptional home inspection with unique and innovative features that are all delivered within a seamless brand experience. All developed pre-pandemic and ready to be utilized when the pandemic struck, the new features further highlight Pillar To Post Home Inspectors’ standing as a visionary in its industry. They include:
PTP360, which is available with every home inspection and provides an interactive, 360-degree visual inspection summary that brings the inspection report to life and includes every room and a home’s exterior. It can be accessed anywhere, anytime from any device and shared with family or contractors.
PTPEstimates provides a cost estimate for inspection summary items. This upgrade is extremely useful for sellers who do a pre-listing inspection, letting them learn what recommended repairs will cost based on prices charged in their area. Estimates can be requested with one click.
PTPFloorPlan provides an accurate floor plan of the entire home. This useful upgrade can be used to determine furniture fit and placement and provide exact dimensions to contractors for estimating purposes.
PTPHomeManual is an upgraded service that provides a digital owner’s manual for a home, letting users download manuals/warranty information, find safety recalls on appliances, learn the age and useful remaining life of systems and much more.
“This enhanced inspection experience puts more relevant information in the hands of buyers, sellers, and their REALTORS,” Steward told RISMedia. “Put all these products together and you now have a more comprehensive picture and understanding of the home, all in fast, easy-to-use forms to build confidence for everyone involved in selling and buying the home.”
The benefits of a home inspection are numerous, especially according to a recent Investopedia article that gives you 10 Reasons Not to Skip a Home Inspection. A professional evaluation both inside and outside the home is at the core of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors’ service. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors input data and digital photos into a computerized report. All information is provided to clients in a customized binder for easy reference, allowing homebuyers or sellers to make confident, informed decisions. It really is the Ultimate Home Inspection.
“The changes at Pillar To Post over the last 15 years have really been impressive,” Kim Cameron, founder of the Kim Cameron Group with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties in St. Louis, Mo., told RISMedia. “There’s only so much you can do to make a home inspection sexy, but Pillar To Post is always on the forefront of whatever needs to happen for the industry.
“Most companies don’t want to invest in technology, but Pillar To Post has been on the forefront – and it will take a while for others to catch up. It’s liked heated car seats – once you have it, you don’t want to not have it ever again. Once you have that floorplan, you don’t ever want to not have that option again.”
About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®
Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 600 franchises located in 49 states and nine Canadian provinces. They’ve ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500® for 25 years. Long-term plans include adding 500 to 600 new franchisees over the next five years. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.
Rhonda Sanderson
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
+1 847-612-9829
email us here