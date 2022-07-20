Samsung Vietnam provides smart factory model for 14 local firms

VIETNAM, July 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade along with localities, held the closing ceremony of the project "Smart Factory Development Co-operation" (phase 1) at 14 participating enterprises to summarise and evaluate its performance.

This is a follow-up activity after the project’s kick-off ceremony which took place on May 24 and 25 in Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, and Hà Nam.

After nearly three months, the project has achieved impressive results.

The Vietnamese and Samsung Korea's consultants directly participated in surveying, evaluating, and giving advice to businesses in the field.

Among the 14 participating enterprises, three companies, comprising Manutronics Việt Nam Joint Stock Company, Chiến Thắng Industry Co Ltd, and An Lập Plastic Co Ltd, recorded remarkable improvements.

The activities include creating an environment that collects and shares production lead time; standardising the process of managing attachment parts, components, spare parts and system application and coding them.

It also entailed optimising management processes; applying equipment construction material structure; barcode scanning to manage production results and inventory status; and employing software to manage production, equipment and defect rates.

Five enterprises, namely Hà Nội Plastic Joint Stock Company, An Phú Việt Plastic Co Ltd, Haast Vietnam Co Ltd, Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company, Trần Thành Co Ltd, have built and effectively deployed real-time data collection through the process.

The project also supported consulting for six enterprises: JK Viet Nam Industrial Joint Stock Company, DM Vina Co Ltd, Accuracy Joint Stock Company, Production and Import-Export Company, Hanoi Packaging Exporter, Thịnh Vượng Manufacturing and Trading Co Ltd, Postal Equipment Joint Stock Company.

The project helps these enterprises build a safe production environment, sort and arrange equipment and tools; help to build management KPI tables with excel; reduce operation time; optimise placement at the factory and to reorder the warehouse in a more intuitive way.

Choi Joo Ho – President of Samsung Vietnam said: “I am very happy and proud to witness the spectacular change of businesses after participating in the Smart Factory Development Co-operation Project.

"These changes are the foundation for businesses to improve their competitiveness according to global standards in all processes such as research, production, thereby having more opportunities to play a part in the supply chain not only of Samsung but also of the global supply network.

"Samsung will make efforts to spread the programme to more localities in order to support and accompany Vietnamese businesses, contributing to the recovery and sustainable socio-economic development in the post-COVID-19 period and promoting industrialisation and modernisation in the digital era.”

Ngô Khải Hoàn – Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Việt Nam Industry Agency said: "After participating in the project, Vietnamese enterprises have made very encouraging improvements in perfecting and optimising the production process, systematising the database, and ensuring the application of smart factories. I highly appreciate the responsibility and progress of businesses when they have constantly strived before, during, and after the improvement process."

"I hope that businesses participating in the program continue to maintain and promote the effectiveness of the smart factory development cooperation project, thereby contributing to the overall development of the supporting industry across the country.”

After the project, the consulted enterprises will continue to develop the smart factory system under the online consultation of South Korean experts in order to improve their competitiveness and increase their ability to participate in the global supply chain, contributing to promoting the development of Việt Nam's supporting industry.

The project "Smart Factories Development" phase 2 will be implemented in the southern region from August 2022, to advise 12 businesses.

The smart factories development in localities is an activity within the framework of the smart factory co-operation project, signed by Samsung in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in February 2022 with the goal of supporting the development of smart factories in 50 enterprises and training 100 Vietnamese experts in the field of smart factory consulting in the next two years.

Since 2015, the ministry and Samsung have cooperated to implement an advancement consulting programme to enhance competitiveness for 379 Vietnamese enterprises.

During 2018-21, the ministry and Samsung trained 406 experts in supporting industries in Việt Nam.

In addition, realising the importance of the mould field in industrial production, the two sides continued to implement a project to train 200 mould technicians in 2020-23.

Through efforts to find supplier businesses, the number of Samsung tier-1 enterprises has increased sharply.

In 2014, the number of tier-1 enterprises was only four, but this increased to 51 enterprises by the end of 2021. Along with that, the number of tier-2 enterprises reached 203 enterprises. — VNS