Patricia Webber of Nevo Capital Invited to Cyber Resilience Summit in Switzerland

Nevo Capital

International business leader specialising in Wealth Management and UK CEO of Apollian invited as a VIP the 21st - 23rd of September 2022.

Our analytics do the heavy lifting on due diligence and test new technology techniques to solve these problems.”
— Patricia Webber
UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Webber of Nevo Capital, an International business leader specialising in Wealth Management and Private Equity Partnerships and UK CEO of Apollian has been invited as a VIP to the CYBER RESILIENCE SUMMIT in Switzerland the 21st - 23rd of September 2022. The event will focus on Navigating Risk in a Digitally Connected World at the Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, renowned for hosting critical world diplomacy talks, including negotiations led by US Secretary of State John Kerry on Iran's nuclear programme in 2015. Patricia was formally working in Switzerland and a previous invitee of Davos, with a UK - Swiss view on cybersecurity.

The exclusive gathering will unite CEOs, board members, and government to discuss strategies for overcoming new cyber threats, a strategic conversation around cyber risk and business resiliency tailored to C-suite executives and board members not typically in cyber-specific roles. Winning the Best Women's leader award in India and consulting for the past 13 years, Patricia saw a gap in the market for innovative ideas in technology impacting different sectors and has provided a voice where there was none, leading unproven markets to success. Nevo Capital offers analysis of new investment opportunities in the Nordic Region, UK and Switzerland and Germany, Australia and Asian markets.

She says, “The problem is Family Offices and Investment Institutions work with trusted individuals with too much information to make effective decisions for their portfolios. Our analytics do the heavy lifting on due diligence and test new technology techniques to solve these problems. We use Luxembourg for European Private Equity analysis and Sweden for Euro /Asian relations for an elite consultancy group.”

More about Patricia Webber – International and World Advisor on Business and Financial Affairs:

Patricia Webber is the CEO of Nevo Capital in London specialising in Financial Advisory and Tech funding in UK and European regions. She was a recent invite-only guest to the 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy for World Ministers and selected as special delegate at the conference. She is UK CEO for Apollonian in Luxembourg, an award winning company responsible for INSIGHT used by companies wishing to attract capital and mitigate risk. Webber is the Lead USA/UK Advisor for the world launch of FiiiLab on Nasdaq and expansion in China. Also a former partner in Swiss Banking Advisory, Webber led British companies to overseas markets in advisory roles and Swiss companies in conferences in London. Other roles include former Non-Executive Director on the Board MIC and previous Director advising private companies on risk and compliance to engage with the UK Government Sector. Lastly, Patricia is co-founder of Linvo Blockchain Consultancy, a leading advocate on Cryptocurrency applications and cyber security. Patricia is a Fellow of the RSA, has a Master of Science, a member of the CBI, and media journalist for the World Economic Forum and British Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit the press links below:
www.nevocapital.com
www.patriciawebber.com
Twitter @patriciawebber_
Event link - https://cyber.live.ft.com/home

