Hutton named officer of National Association for Court Management

The National Association for Court Management announces the new Secretary/Treasurer for the 2022-2023 Board of Directors, Kelly Hutton of Grand Forks, North Dakota. She currently serves as Assistant Court Administrator – Unit One, for the State of North Dakota. Hutton becomes one of the five officers in the Association after having served the three previous years in a Director position.

NACM is a member organization dedicated to educating court professionals, providing a network of support, sharing information, and advocating on important court and justice system topics. NACM has over 1,500 members from the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries and is the largest organization of court management professionals in the world with members from all levels and types of courts.

Hutton has worked for the North Dakota Court System since January 2007. She has served on local committees and assisted in the implementation of many projects in North Dakota. Hutton currently works with the statewide Caseflow Management Committee, chairs the Digital Recording Workgroup, and the technology sub-group of the caseflow committee, which assisted in the creation of the judicial dashboard that is utilized across the state by judges and court administrators. Hutton was recently appointed to be the Language Access Coordinator for the North Dakota Court System.

Hutton has served on the NACM Board of Directors since 2019 and in 2022 she was elected to serve as NACM’s secretary treasurer. She is currently the chair of the CORE Committee where she has played an integral role in the creation, roll-out, and maintenance of the CORE Champion Program.

In 2015, Hutton completed the Court Management Program and in 2017 completed her ICM Fellowship through the National Center for State Courts. Her fellowship paper entitled “Caseflow Management in North Dakota: From Measurement to Management” documented the recent changes in North Dakota rules and policies and discussed recommendations for the future of caseflow management in North Dakota.

Hutton holds a B.A. in Legal Studies from Hamline University, where she also had minors in Economics and Political Science. She obtained her Master's in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota in 2021.