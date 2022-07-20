Submit Release
Supreme Court appoints seven to Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed seven new members to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution. 
 
Newly appointed members will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2025. They are:  

  • Jessica Gall, Hays 
     

  • Sarah Doll Heeke, Dodge City 
     

  • Randy Hoerschgen, Topeka 
     

  • Terrie McCants, Manhattan 
     

  • Jonathan Olsen, Kechi 

 
Two appointed to fill unexpired terms are:  

  • Erin Barnes, Kansas City, serving until June 30, 2023  
     

  • Retired Chief Judge Jerome Helmer, Salina, serving until June 30, 2024

Amanda Jacobsen was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.  
 
The Dispute Resolution Act established dispute resolution as a way to resolve issues other than by litigation, using an impartial third party to help  two sides reach a settlement.   
 
Council members are knowledgeable and trained in dispute resolution. The council advises the Supreme Court and its director of dispute resolution. 

