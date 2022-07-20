Supreme Court appoints seven to Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed seven new members to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution.



Newly appointed members will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2025. They are:

Jessica Gall, Hays



Sarah Doll Heeke, Dodge City



Randy Hoerschgen, Topeka



Terrie McCants, Manhattan



Jonathan Olsen, Kechi



Two appointed to fill unexpired terms are:

Erin Barnes, Kansas City, serving until June 30, 2023



Retired Chief Judge Jerome Helmer, Salina, serving until June 30, 2024

Amanda Jacobsen was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.



The Dispute Resolution Act established dispute resolution as a way to resolve issues other than by litigation, using an impartial third party to help two sides reach a settlement.



Council members are knowledgeable and trained in dispute resolution. The council advises the Supreme Court and its director of dispute resolution.