Leading-Edge Technology Firm Pancopia Gets Awarded $400,000 from the Department of Energy
Pancopia Received Two of the 259 SBIR Grants Given to Support the Development of High-Impact, Low-Cost Disinfection in Aquaculture SystemsHAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 20, 2022 -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced that Pancopia, Inc. will receive two grants totaling $400,000 to develop new water purification systems for aquaculture and livestock management. The grants are 2 out of a total 259 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants given by the Department of Energy to small businesses.
One of Pancopia’s Phase I SBIR grants will provide the opportunity to enhance current technology used in the aquaculture industry. In the past 20 years, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS systems) have revolutionized the potential of the seafood industry by maximizing water reuse, permitting fish to be raised further from traditional water sources such lakes, rivers, and oceans. However, the technology used to purify this water is not sufficient to treat bad taste and odor compounds that accumulate in the recycling system, costing producers millions each year. Pancopia will receive $200,000 to begin development of an efficient, low-cost advanced oxidation and filtration system to remove these difficult contaminants and allow for the rapid expansion of the RAS aquaculture industry. Pancopia’s improvement on current RAS systems to treat these contaminants will open the door for establishing and growing the American aquaculture industry in struggling communities nationwide, especially in landlocked areas.
Company founder and CEO Bill Cumbie observed, “This grant will permit Pancopia to develop a reliable and economical water purification system that will greatly benefit the aquaculture industry, making this up-and-coming industry an option for any American area, regardless of geographic proximity to water. In addition, we are grateful to be partnering with Hampton-based agency, Virginia Tech SAREC (Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center), in developing this improved technology. These opportunities allow us to be introduced to this new field of aquaculture alongside our current work within NASA, USDA, and DOE.”
Hampton, Virginia Mayor Donnie Tuck noted that the city is proud to have nurtured Pancopia as it has grown over the years and is excited about the world changing technologies that may be introduced in the coming years as Hampton continues to support its businesses.
“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” said Steve Binkley, Acting Director of the DOE’s Office of Science. “DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimize and commercialize their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of science leaders and ensuring U.S. scientific and economic competitiveness that will benefit all Americans.”
Pancopia, Inc. is an environmental technology company developing economically beneficial water purification systems that simultaneously improve the environment. The company is pioneering biological water recovery for space-based application for NASA and retrofitting these technologies for commercialization within the municipal and agricultural sectors. Pancopia is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia and is part of a growing high tech environmental industry centered in this area.
More information about all the projects announced by DOE today is available at the following link:
https://science.osti.gov/sbir
