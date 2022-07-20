Enterprise Data Management Market Size is projected to reach USD 271 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%: Straits Research

The global enterprise data management market size was valued at USD 85 billion in 2021, and it is envisioned to grow to USD 271 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is anticipated to account for USD 58 billion at a CAGR of 11% by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise data management (EDM) is the process of organizing, analyzing, and storing a company's created and acquired data. Implementing the IT systems that run business applications and offer analytical data to aid corporate executives, business managers, and other end-users in operational decision-making and strategic planning requires proper data management. The enterprise data management market value chain includes IT vendors, platform providers, system and network integrators, enterprise data management software providers, distributors, end-users, and aftermarket services.

Due to the rising demand for real-time information, a structured process for data delivery from developers, and the efficient management of hierarchical master data produced across various verticals, it is anticipated that the global enterprise data management market will experience significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing need to guarantee regulatory compliances and the growing usage of IoT devices are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.





Increasing Requirement for Risk Management Systems and Growing Emphasis on Ensuring Regulatory Compliance to Drive the Enterprise Data Management Market

As a result of the continuation of globalization, numerous organizations have opened offices across the globe. However, the fluctuating data based on the location of the offices makes data procurement difficult. Data management services can facilitate single-source reporting and multi-user access in such situations, thereby providing clients with consistent data in all locations.

EDM solutions can aid incumbents of various industries and industry verticals, including BFSI and manufacturing, gain valuable insights from historical and current data, and predict market changes that may affect client requirements. Reorganizing the workflows at this time can have a substantial impact on the organization’s baseline. By ensuring the accuracy of the data and implementing effective risk management , EDM solutions can be advantageous for these organizations.

EDM solutions can ensure adaptability, industry standards, robust quality controls, and straightforward distribution while providing multiple deployment modes. EDM solutions can help generate a stable version of the data in an environment where it can be viewed and analyzed. They can benefit both small and medium businesses and large businesses by providing unified integration with consumer applications, data control, enhanced transparency, and support for regulatory compliance.

Moreover, they assist organizations with data governance and data quality rules, which can be especially advantageous for data confidence, risk management, and strategic decision-making, promoting the enterprise implementation of data management solutions for risk management. Furthermore, organizations must adhere to particular rules and regulations based on the region and the industry or industry vertical they belong to. Laws and regulations typically vary from region to region and country to country, making it difficult for businesses to ensure regulatory compliance.

As a result, the increasing need to ensure full compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) is anticipated to boost the usage of enterprise data management solutions. Protocols for enterprise data protection and security are crucial to the success of any modern business. Compliance with an organization’s data security practices and standards is the primary function of enterprise data management. Hence, pushing the enterprises to adopt data management services.





Report Metric Details Market Size USD 271 Billion by 2030 CAGR 13.8% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Services, By Deployment, By Organization, By Industrial Vertical, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors IBM Corporation | Oracle Corporation | SAP SE | Cloudera, Inc. | Amazon Web Services, Inc. | Enterworks (Winshuttle, LLC) | Micro Focus | Broadcom (Symantec) Key Market Opportunities Due to the growing need to effectively manage hierarchical master data generated by various departments Key Market Drivers Increasing Requirement for Risk Management System

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the spread of coronavirus, the gross domestic product and operations of significant economies decreased. Lockdowns imposed by government and regulatory authorities around the world disrupted the operations and activities of market participants. It proffered a grave threat to humanity and society and destabilized global economies. In contrast, the demand for data management solutions increased due to the rapid adoption of security tools and answers due to businesses' widespread deployment of remote work access in some countries.

A report commissioned by IDG from NTT Ltd. predicted that the normalization of the work-from-home model in local and global quarantine would increase the demand for value-added services to mitigate security risks. Organizations worldwide have turned to enterprise data management providers for various services and solutions, which has had a substantial impact on the market for data management.

In addition, the demand for application platforms, collaborative applications, service management software, security software , and content workflow and management applications increased. During a crisis period, enterprise data management solutions provided businesses with agility and continuity, which were incredibly valuable.





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for USD 84 billion at a CAGR of 16.6% by 2030. Various governments in Asia-Pacific are encouraging software companies to design and develop free and open-source services for managing and gaining access to vast quantities of data, which will likely increase management demand. It is anticipated that the region's market share will increase due to the rising popularity of cloud-based deployment to boost operational efficiency.

North America is anticipated to account for USD 58 billion at a CAGR of 11% by 2030. This region dominates the Enterprise Data Management market due to its abundance of data management solution providers, high-level expertise, and growing investments in data management . IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Inc., Teradata, and SAP SE are the region's most effective enterprise data management solutions and services providers. As these companies are actively engaged in data management service provision.

Companies in the United States place a substantial emphasis on digital transformation and are frequently considered early adopters of next-generation technologies like IoT, big data analytics, AI, and ML. The continued adoption of cutting-edge technologies by American businesses bodes well for expanding the market for enterprise data management.





Key Highlights

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on components, the enterprise data management market is segmented into software and services. Software is expected to account for the largest market value, with USD 197 billion, registering a CAGR of 13.8% by 2030.

by 2030. The enterprise data management market is segmented into managed and professional services based on services. Professional services are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% to reach USD 55 billion by 2030.

to reach USD 55 billion by 2030. Based on deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment is expected to be valued at USD 134 billion, with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on the organization, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The larger enterprises will likely have a share of USD 191 billion, accounting for a CAGR of 13.9% by 2030.

by 2030. Based on the industrial vertical, the market is categorized into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI industry is expected to account for USD 86 billion, with a CAGR of 14.5% by 2030.

by 2030. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific will have the highest share of USD 84 million, with a CAGR of 16.6% during 2030.





Competitive Players in the Market

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Cloudera, Inc

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Enterworks (Winshuttle, LLC)

Micro Focus

Broadcom (Symantec)

Enterprise Data Management Market: Segmentation

By Component:

Software

Services

By Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industrial Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Enterprise Data Management Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Component Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Services Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Managed Services

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Professional Services

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Deployment Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 On-premise

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Organization Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3 Large Enterprise

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9 Industrial Vertical Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10 Regional Overview

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Economic Overview

10.2.2 Market Scenario

10.2.3 U.S.

10.2.4 Canada

10.2.5 Mexico

10.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

10.3.1 Economic Overview

10.3.2 Market Scenario

10.3.3 Brazil

10.3.4 Argentina

10.3.5 Colombia

10.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Economic Overview

10.4.2 Market Scenario

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 France

10.4.5 The U.K.

10.4.6 Italy

10.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

10.5.1 Economic Overview

10.5.2 Market Scenario

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 Japan

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 South Korea

10.5.8 Rest Of APAC

10.6 Middle East

10.6.1 Economic Overview

10.6.2 Market Scenario

10.6.3 South Arabia

10.6.4 The UAE

10.6.5 Qatar

10.6.6 Oman

10.6.7 Turkey

10.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

10.7 Africa

10.7.1 Economic Overview

10.7.2 Market Scenario

10.7.3 Nigeria

10.7.4 South Africa

10.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

11 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

11.1 Competition Dashboard

11.2 Industry Structure

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 Portfolio

11.4 Oracle Corporation

11.5 SAP SE

11.6 Cloudera, Inc.

11.7 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.8 Enterworks (Winshuttle, LLC)

11.9 Micro Focus

11.10 Broadcom (Symantec)

12 Conclusion & Recommendation

13 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In 2022, IBM Corporation announced an expanded partnership with SAP to undertake one of the world's most significant corporate transformation projects based on SAPÒ ERP software.

IBM Corporation announced an expanded partnership with SAP to undertake one of the world's most significant corporate transformation projects based on SAPÒ ERP software. In 2022, IBM Corporation signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to deliver IBM software-as-a-service on AWS.

IBM Corporation signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to deliver IBM software-as-a-service on AWS. In 2022, Cloudera, Inc partners with Shionogi to accelerate R&D and achieve data-driven innovation in pharmaceuticals.

News Media:

5 Predictions for the Future of Data In 2020

Trends to Watch Out For Data Science In 2020

World's Top 10 Student Information Systems Software In 2020

World's Top 7 Data Analytics Companies in 2020

Top 10 Cloud Computing Service Providers in the World





