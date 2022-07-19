Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a number of laws. Among them are the laws “On Strategic Planning and State Forecasting”, “On Medicines, Medical Prod…

TAJIKISTAN, July 19 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a number of laws.

Among them are the laws “On Strategic Planning and State Forecasting”, “On Medicines, Medical Products and Pharmaceutical Activities”, “On Fish Farming, Fishing and Protection of Fish Resources” and “On Personal Subsistence Farming”.

The Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Strategic Planning and State Forecasting" is aimed at expanding the process of developing, approving and implementing strategic planning documents and developing important areas of the country's life.

The Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Fish Farming, Fishing and Protection of Fish Resources” is aimed at providing the population with fish, protecting its resources, developing entrepreneurship in the industry and creating new jobs.

The Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Medicines, Medical Products and Pharmaceutical Activities" regulates the processing, circulation, quality control of medicines and ways to provide the population with medicinal and other medical products.

The adopted laws are aimed at developing the economic and social spheres, entrepreneurship, creating new jobs and improving the welfare of the population.

The laws will be published in the press.