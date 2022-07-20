The Legacy of Hope Foundation Presents – Voices from the Land Season 2 Launching July 2022

The Legacy of Hope Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of season 2 of our podcast, Voices from the Land

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is pleased to announce the launch of Voices from the Land Season Two. Join us as we hear from adult Indigenous language learners, Indigenous language teachers, and parents and caretakers to children learning their Indigenous languages across Canada.We all know that Canada’s official languages are English and French. In Nunavut, Inuit languages were given official status and protection in 2008. But what does this mean and why is this so important? Through the impacts caused at Residential School System and imposed legislation of the Indian Act, Indigenous Peoples across Canada were banned for generations from speaking their languages and practicing their values, traditions and cultures. The effects of these colonial erasures continue to be major obstacles to Indigenous health, well-being, and cultural revitalization. UNESCO has declared 2022-2032 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Recognition matters. The languages of these lands carry immeasurable value. There is important work in language revitalization being done today.Many are reconnecting, reclaiming, and revitalizing Indigenous languages for themselves, for their communities, and for the future generations. Today, there are more than 70 distinct Indigenous languages being spoken across Canada. In Season Two of Voices from the Land, we speak to people who are teaching, learning, and supporting learners of Indigenous languages. If there were one common thread being shared it is this: a language is so much more than words; it contains a value system, vast knowledges, a connection to the land, and in turn connection to our identities.Voices from the Land is an Indigenous Languages Revitalization Project funded by Canadian Heritage. Over the course of 2022, host Gordon Spence spoke with Indigenous language teachers, adult learners, and parents and caretakers of children learning their Indigenous languages. From Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe); to Nehiyaw (Cree); the Michif language; Kanien’kéha (Mohawk); Onʌyoteˀa·ká (Oneida); Dȁn k’e (Southern Tutchone), and more, language learners, teachers and parents across Turtle Island share their insights and experiences. The goal of these 21 interviews was to gain a sense of the barriers and successes to learning one’s Indigenous language. We invite you to hear their voices and learn from their truths, as the languages have taught them so much in life.The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families, and communities from attending Residential and Day Schools and the subsequent Sixties Scoop. By fostering respect, the LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the dignity and equitable treatment of Indigenous Peoples.The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow, and the LHF is working on making exhibitions available online. The LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, and more. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.