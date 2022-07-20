Embedded Processor Market Size is projected to reach USD 44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%: Straits Research

The global embedded processor market size was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America is the second largest region. The North America embedded processor market is projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An embedded processor is a microprocessor designed for use with an operating system to control the microprocessor's electrical and mechanical systems. Embedded processors are often simple in design and require less power to perform their computations. Embedded processors are typically designed for equipment that must handle many processors in real-time. These processors are incorporated in various microcontrollers and microprocessors to operate multiple electrical and mechanical systems. They also come with functions like data storage and retrieval from memory. Furthermore, they are frequently used in conjunction with memory and other input-output devices as part of a computer system. The global embedded processor market is expected to grow due to increased space restrictions in semiconductor wafers, increased demand for smart consumer devices, and the rising use of embedded processors in the automotive industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/embedded-processor-market/request-sample





Growth in Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics to Drive the Global Embedded Processor Market

Due to their widespread use in consumer electronics items such as cellphones, laptops, and refrigerators, embedded processors are seeing substantial growth. To compete with other competitors in the increasingly competitive industry, manufacturers of these appliances are putting more CPUs and microcontrollers into their gadgets.

High consumer electronics market competitiveness, continuous consumer electronics device upgrades, and increased automation in the automobile industry via electronic devices are expected to drive market growth in the future.

Smartphones have sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and temperature detector to track data and give a centralized system for automatic control. For example, Sony Corporation released a stacked CMOS image sensor for smartphone cameras in July 2018 with a 48-megapixel feature built-in. All of these reasons are projected to contribute to the global growth of the embedded processor market.

Increase in Use of Embedded Processors in the Biomedical Sector to Provide Opportunities for the Global Embedded Processor Market

Innovative technology improvements provide medical gadgets and equipment with novel and additional functions. Doctors employ these advanced gadgets and equipment, such as PET scans, MRI machines, and medical imaging, to monitor routine check-ups, such as blood pressure, body temperature, and vital signs. Furthermore, the use of intelligent sensors to assess heartbeat and blood oxygen content, as well as the transfer of medical data to healthcare specialists via the cloud, are providing attractive chances for the embedded processor market to expand. Doctors also use embedded systems and processors in imaging equipment to diagnose health problems without requiring exploratory surgery. As a result, the increased adoption of embedded processors in the biomedical industry will likely provide profitable prospects for the global market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 44 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., and Renesas Electronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor Key Market Opportunities Increase in Usage of Embedded Processors in the Biomedical Sector Key Market Drivers Growth in Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics

Emerging Use of Embedded Processors in the Automotive Industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/embedded-processor-market







Regional Insights

Based on region, the global embedded processor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their major countries.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to be at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the world's fastest-growing region. Due to the availability of high-end upgraded technologies, increased demand for innovative electronics, and expansion in the manufacturing industries, it is the most attractive market for embedded processors. Furthermore, several non-profit organizations in the region are assisting in developing embedded systems. These companies take various steps to create enhanced power infrastructure, propelling the embedded processor market forward. Organizations across verticals understand the necessity of embedded processors to ensure efficient power management as demand for high voltage working devices grows. The increased demand for automated switching devices and power modules is predicted to impact market growth significantly.

North America is the second largest region. The North America embedded processor market is projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The sales of equipped embedded processors are driven by the increase in disposable income of the North American population. Embedded systems have become more popular as diverse industries demand intelligent and innovative equipment and technological platforms. The use of improved technology in the energy & power industry is boosting the market's growth.

Furthermore, during the projected period, using microcontrollers and microprocessors in consumer electronics and electric cars is likely to boost market expansion. Major players in the region provide cutting-edge solutions. This is due to the region's widespread adoption of new technologies, which are likely to drive market expansion.

Europe is the third-largest region. Europe is one of the leading markets for embedded processors. Prominent players are acquiring small semiconductor companies to strengthen their market presence and deliver next-generation technologies through their product portfolio. Growth in the number of digital electronic devices, advanced electronic vehicles, and advanced virtual systems foster several growth opportunities for embedded processor vendors in Europe.





Key Highlights

The global embedded processor market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2030, registering a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on type , the global embedded processor market is divided into microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, embedded FPGA, and others. The microprocessor segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Embedded microprocessor systems are computer chips used in residential, industrial, and manufacturing settings. Temperature, speed, moisture, and pressure are just characteristics that microprocessors manage in devices and equipment. All of these considerations have made the microprocessor a crucial component of computer devices, and the embedded processor industry is likely to develop internationally. In addition, the rise in demand for embedded microprocessor units (MPUs) from sectors such as industrial equipment, communications, and automotive OEMs fuels the market growth.

, the global embedded processor market is divided into microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, embedded FPGA, and others. The microprocessor segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Embedded microprocessor systems are computer chips used in residential, industrial, and manufacturing settings. Temperature, speed, moisture, and pressure are just characteristics that microprocessors manage in devices and equipment. All of these considerations have made the microprocessor a crucial component of computer devices, and the embedded processor industry is likely to develop internationally. In addition, the rise in demand for embedded microprocessor units (MPUs) from sectors such as industrial equipment, communications, and automotive OEMs fuels the market growth. On the basis of application, the global embedded processor market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, healthcare, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4.47 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.06 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Technological innovations in the consumer electronics industry, such as the integration of IoT, cloud connectivity, and Bluetooth networking, are increasing the demand for embedded processors. Embedded processors can support advanced displays and graphics, assuring privacy and reliable security, ultimately increasing their adoption in many electronic devices. For instance, NXP semiconductor recently launched i.MX applications processors that support multimedia and display applications.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/embedded-processor-market/request-sample





The key embedded processor market leaders profiled in the report include

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor





Global Embedded Processor Market: Segmentation

By Type

Microprocessor

Microcontrollers

Digital Signal Processor

Embedded FPGA

Others

Media Processor

ASSP

ASIA

Installed Processor

Computerized Signal Processor

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Surveillance

Surveillance

Digital Signage

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Embedded Processor Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Microprocessor Market Size & Forecast Microcontrollers Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Consumer Electronics Market Size & Forecast Automotive and Transportation Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Application Canada By Type By Application Mexico By Type By Application Latin America By Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Application France By Type By Application U.K. By Type By Application Italy By Type By Application Spain By Type By Application Rest of Europe By Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Application China By Type By Application Australia By Type By Application India By Type By Application South Korea By Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Application South Africa By Type By Application Kuwait By Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Application Company Profile NXP Semiconductors Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Broadcom Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio STMicroelectronics Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/embedded-processor-market/toc





Market News

March 2022 – Compal Electronics, one of the world's major ODMs, has chosen NXP's Layerscape® and Layerscape Access family of processors to power its new 5G Integrated Small Cell (ISC) solution, according to NXP. The new solution, designed to increase the density of 5G networks, has high-performance capabilities based on a 4-antenna configuration to enable new 5G use cases. Smart cities and factories, improved interior 5G coverage, and low-latency apps are among them, and they are available on both public and commercial networks.





News Media

Lockdown Effect Of The Novel Coronavirus On Semiconductor Industry

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth in the Automotive Embedded System Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Automotive Embedded System Market : Information by Type (Embedded Software, Embedded Hardware), Vehicle Type, Component, Application and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Irrigation Controller Market : Information by Product Type (Smart Controllers), Irrigation Type (Drip, Sprinkler), Application (Agriculture, Non-agriculture), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Haptic Technology Market : Information by Type (Drivers & Controllers, Actuators, Software), Application (Gaming, Education, Healthcare), and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Discrete Automation Market : Information by Type (Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System, PLM), Application - Forecast Till 2026

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market : Information by Component (Software, Hardware), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated) — Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com