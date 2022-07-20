MAINE, July 20 - Back to current news.

Governor Mills Proclaims July 17-23 Explore Maine Agriculture Week

July 20, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed the week of July 17-23 Explore Maine Agriculture Week, calling on all Maine people to celebrate and support Maine's farmers and food producers. Explore Maine Agriculture Week will conclude with the annual Maine Open Farm Day held on Sunday, July 24.

"Our agricultural community is a cornerstone of our state, contributing significantly to our economy, supplying families with high-quality, locally-grown food, and sending Maine-made products to markets across the world," said Governor Janet Mills. This week, I encourage Maine people to explore farms in their area and to join me in thanking our farmers for all they do on behalf of our state.

"Explore Maine Agriculture Week honors Maine's farmers, and highlights the importance of the work they do to produce a variety of high-quality agricultural products that enhance our lives and our economy," said Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Explore Maine Agriculture Week and Open Farm Day are terrific opportunities to visit farms and celebrate their great contribution to our state."

"Everyone should start their Open Farm Day adventure on RealMaine.com. Visitors to the site can also learn about other agritourism events across Maine and find farmers' markets, farm stands, and other opportunities to interact year-round with farm families and businesses," said DACF Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Nancy McBrady.

A list of participating farms in the 2022 Maine Open Farm Day can be found on RealMaine.com. Open Farm Day planning resources include pre-made trip itineraries by county, with contact info and maps to help decide which parts of the state, and area farms, to visit. The Real Maine event calendar also includes some of the farm activities for July 24, 2022.

Tips For Maine Open Farm Day Visits

Most farms are open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but not all.

Double-check the schedules by using local listings, such as social media, webpages, or calling the farms.

Generally, there is no fee, or registration, to attend. But some sites sell farm products - we recommend bringing a cooler or shopping bag to transport your fresh farm goods.

Keep pets at home - wash your hands or use sanitizer to help keep farms and animals healthy between visitors.

Arrive with questions about agriculture and a taste for an outdoor adventure for this rain or shine activity.

Follow signs and directions - stay on the paths or in areas open to guests.

After visiting farms, offer feedback to help host farms plan next year's event.

Explore Maine Farms and Products Year-Round

There are plenty of ways to support and explore a variety of Maine agriculture year-round.