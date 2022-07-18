2022-07-18 16:42:25.46 Powerball Players Buy $50,000 Winning Ticket

2022-07-18 16:42:25.46

A couple of Missouri Lottery players won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the June 15 drawing by matching four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quik-Stop, 1930 S. Shifferdecker Ave., in Joplin.



After finding out he’d won, one of the winners explained he didn’t believe it initially.



“I thought I was looking up the wrong day,” he said.

It wasn’t until the winners went to a Lottery office to verify it was a winning ticket that it began to sink in.



“I just didn’t think it could happen,” he said excitedly.



The winning numbers on June 15 were 19, 28, 41, 42 and 51, and the Powerball number was 7.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jasper County won more than $17.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $10.5 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Jasper County, visit MOLottery.com.

