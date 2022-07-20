Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5200 Block of Just Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.