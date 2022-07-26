Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Fabcon - Leading US-Based Contract Manufacturing Company to Grow Metals Division
Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) acquires Fabcon - a leading US-based contract manufacturing company to grow its metals holdings in the West and Midwest.
With Fabcon’s extensive precision sheet metal capability, highly talented employees, and an impressive customer base, we anticipate strong customer support in their future growth and success.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) acquires Fabcon - a leading US-based contract manufacturing company to grow its metals holdings in the West and Midwest. Located in Orange County, California since 1977, Fabcon is a “One Stop” resource with a vertically integrated manufacturing facility that includes engineering design services, precision sheet metal, machining, electronic assembly, powder coating, painting, silk screening, final assembling and testing, as well as worldwide logistics.
“We are very excited to begin this journey with the Fabcon team,” says Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock. “Fabcon, alongside Bayless Manufacturing (“Bayless”), and our newest acquisition, Accu-Fab Inc., will serve as the basis of our Metals portfolio. With Fabcon’s extensive precision sheet metal capability, highly talented employees, and an impressive customer base, we anticipate strong customer support in their future growth and success.”
With the acquisition of Fabcon, Tide Rock will now have over 300,000 square feet of metal fabrication and manufacturing capacity in California and Illinois. Fabcon’s capacity includes engineering and design services, complete manufacturing including powder coating, painting, and silk screening; assembly, testing, packaging, and delivery logistics around the world.
Robert Lummus, current Bayless CEO, will lead Fabcon. Prior to his appointment as Bayless CEO, Robert served as President IAC, responsible for North American Operations, and Vice President Sector Operations at StandardAero Business Aviation Division.
“I’m excited to helm the future of Tide Rock’s Metals Division in the West. Fabcon’s capabilities have served the needs of well-known company names, cementing its stronghold in the metals industry. I look forward to expanding our customer-base and exceeding customer satisfaction.”
About Tide Rock Holdings, Fabcon, Accu-Fab, and Bayless Manufacturing
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information. Learn more by visiting tiderockholdings.com.
Fabcon is a leading US based contract manufacturing company located in Orange County, CA, near Los Angeles, California. Since 1977, Fabcon has been providing manufacturing services to a diverse range of customers and industries based in both domestic and international markets. The company is now a “One Stop” resource with a vertically integrated manufacturing facility that includes engineering design services, precision sheet metal, machining, electronic assembly, powder coat, paint, silk screen, final assembly & test as well as worldwide logistics. Learn more by visiting fabcon.com.
Accu-Fab in its 45th year has grown into one of the Midwest’s largest, most reliable, and experienced precision sheet metal fabrication and contract manufacturers. The company’s technical expertise provides customers with on-time unparalleled service and quality parts. Accu-Fab’s capabilities include full design, automated turret punching, automated laser cutting, stamping, automated press brake forming, full welding, kitting, complete assembly, and more, allowing for the company to provide services at a global scale. Learn more by visiting accu-fabinc.com.
Since its start in 1978, Bayless is the product of combining three successful businesses; Precision Sheetmetal Manufacturing, Machining Operations, and a Coatings Business. Bayless is known for its high-quality, grained aluminum silk-screened front panels for high-end electronic equipment. Bayless’ proximity to Tide Rock’s lead plastics business, Interconnect Solutions Company (ISC) as well as its noteworthy customers offers unique partnership potential. Learn more by visiting baylessmfg.com.
