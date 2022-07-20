Quantum Sensors Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9%: Straits Research

The global quantum sensors market size is to grow to USD 1021 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 470 million in 2021. Europe is the most dominant region with a market share of USD 167 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 350 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum sensors are mainly used in automobile, space, healthcare, and military & defense industries. The applications of such quantum sensors inside the military and defence zone levels from offering extraordinarily correct positioning information to stumble on submarines in the ocean. Additionally, those quantum sensors have become a critical part of the automobile industry with their ability to offer tremendously accurate dimensions and are more often than not getting used for navigation in cars.

With such emerging technologies in the quantum sensors market, there are sheer developments like atomic clocks, sensitive quantum gravitometers, and occasional noise quantum interference microscopy. One of the fundamental elements driving the quantum sensors market is the increasing government's investment in quantum research to benefit the economy and military advantage.

Various industrial segments working in the end consumer verticals around the sector are seeking to combine the NV-based ensemble quantum sensors into commercial chip programs, which is an awesome step to transform the quantum sensors generation into a flexible variety of sensor products.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/quantum-sensors-market/request-sample





Increased Investment in the Space Communications Industry Driving Global Quantum Sensors Market

With the distinctly advanced quantum sensors and the packages it caters to, the space enterprise additionally finds a massive variety of packages of such quantum sensors for geo-mapping, communication and navigation channels, and other essential applications. With such applications at the side of today's space technology, there was a massive boom in the investments in the development and utilization of quantum sensors . The stated marketplace of quantum sensors is usually dependent on the advancements taking vicinity inside the quantum era and comparable dynamics.

The increasing call for space communication and growing investments in the identical are anticipated to reinforce the need for the market studied. Along with this, the extensive research with quantum technology is supposed to give sufficient opportunities to showcase development in various fields, for example, positioning frameworks, electric and magnetic field sensors, communication innovation, microscopy, mineral prospecting, and seismology, alongside applications in the military, development industry, automotive, and so on. Highlights like high credibility and accuracy are making this innovation available across different areas. A significant exploration that is progressing in this field is in the area of dispatches.





Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Quantum Sensors Market

The call for and deployment of quantum sensors were moreover affected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic because the automotive industries, in addition to different production, experienced a surprising and excessive impact due to COVID-19. This automotive industry is an extensive customer of those sensors, which can significantly enhance the general performance and could redesign the navigation and positioning capabilities of unmanned motors.

Since autonomous cars are taken into consideration in the course of the pandemic-like state of affairs, the software of these sensors has witnessed a newfound call for new innovations. The COVID-19 outbreak and the imposed lockdown restrictions have affected the monetary activities across the world, highlighting delivery chain disruptions, loss of availability of raw materials used within the production system, useful resource shortages, and fluctuating fees that would reason the production of the very last product to inflate and pass beyond budget, delivery troubles, and so forth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 1021 Million by 2030 CAGR 9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AOSense Inc., Apogee Instrument Inc., M Squared Lasers Ltd, Muquans SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Skye Instruments Ltd, Campbell Scientific Ltd, LI-COR Inc., Key Market Opportunities Increasing investment through army and defense businesses Key Market Drivers Increasing Investment in Space Communication Key Drivers for the Global Quantum Sensors Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/quantum-sensors-market





Regional Analysis of the Global Quantum Sensors Market

The global quantum sensors market is primarily divided into three major regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe is the most dominant region with a market share of USD 167 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 350 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%. Europe is the commercial hub, and with the presence of leading military powers like Germany has the highest increased price in phrases of quantum sensors marketplace.

The second most dominating region is Asia-Pacific, which accounted for a market proportion of USD 147 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 332 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 10%. Asia, one of the growing regions with heavily increasing economies like India and China, has an extraordinary sale of such quantum sensors as both countries have one of the top military powers.

The third and the least revenue-generating place in the listed regions is North America, which accounts for USD 115 million in 2021 and developing at USD 239 million by using 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.





Key Highlights –

The global quantum sensors market will grow at USD 1028 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 470 million in 2021.

will grow at USD 1028 million by 2030 at a from the early figures of USD 470 million in 2021. By product type , the magnetic sensors segment is dominating the global market with a market share of USD 222 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 515 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%.

, the magnetic sensors segment is dominating the global market with a market share of USD 222 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 515 million by 2030 at a By application , the global quantum sensors market is ruled by the military and defense sector, which has a market figure of USD 142 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 304 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

, the global quantum sensors market is ruled by the military and defense sector, which has a market figure of USD 142 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 304 million by 2030 at a When it comes to regionally segmenting the global quantum sensors market, Europe is the leading region in terms of revenue generation with a figure of USD 167 million in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 350 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/quantum-sensors-market/request-sample





Competitive Players in the Global Quantum Sensors Market

AOSense Inc.

Apogee Instrument Inc.

M Squared Lasers Ltd

Muquans SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skye Instruments Ltd

Campbell Scientific Ltd

LI-COR Inc. etc.





Global Quantum Sensors Market: Segmentation

By Product

Atomic Clocks

Magnetic Sensors

PAR Quantum Sensors

By Application

Military & Defense

Automotive

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Quantum Sensors Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Atomic Clocks

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Magnetic Sensors

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 PAR Quantum Sensors

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Military & Defense

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Automotive

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 AOSense Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Apogee Instrument Inc.

8.5 M Squared Lasers Ltd

8.6 Muquans SAS

8.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.8 Skye Instruments Ltd

8.9 Campbell Scientific Ltd

8.10 LI-COR Inc.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/quantum-sensors-market/toc





Market News –

In December 2018 , AOSense Inc collaborated with NASA and successfully built a prototype quantum sensor that can obtain highly sensitive and accurate gravity measurements.

, AOSense Inc collaborated with NASA and successfully built a prototype quantum sensor that can obtain highly sensitive and accurate gravity measurements. In May 2020 , M Squared Lasers Ltd. expanded its operations in Germany for rapid business growth that will create significant employment opportunities in the region.

, M Squared Lasers Ltd. expanded its operations in Germany for rapid business growth that will create significant employment opportunities in the region. In December 2019, Muquans collaborated with French MoD with the aim to develop and supply shipborne quantum gravimeters.





News Media

Global Biosensors Market to Earn a Remarkable Market Share During Forecast Period

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market to Grow Spontaneously at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Waymo To Sell LIDAR Sensors To Cut Down Cost Of Self Driving Cars





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Wireless Brain Sensors Market : Information by Product (Electroencephalography Devices), Therapeutic Application (Traumatic Brain Injuries), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Inductive Proximity Sensors Market : Information by End-User (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Quantum Sensors Market : Information by Product (Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, Par Quantum Sensors), Application (Military & Defence, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Biosensors Market : Information by Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical), Application (Medical, Food Toxicity), End-User (Home Healthcare Diagnostics), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com