TB Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56%: Straits Research

The global TB diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1,337.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,148 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to be the largest market for TB diagnostics.

New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global TB diagnostics market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of tuberculosis and the preponderance of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis infection.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. Despite being treated, it remains one of the significant causes of death in adults, particularly in underdeveloped countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis affects about a quarter of the world's population. In addition, tuberculosis-infected people have a 5% to 10% probability of being very unwell.





People with compromised immune systems, such as HIV, malnutrition, diabetes, or smokers, are more prone to get sick. Tuberculosis is the world's thirteenth most significant cause of death, and the second-leading infectious killer after COVID-19, surpassing HIV/AIDS. In 2020, 1.5 million individuals died of tuberculosis, including 214000 HIV-positive people.

Only eight countries account for two-thirds of the world's TB sufferers. The top seven countries on the list are China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and South Africa. Tuberculosis is a disease that affects people of all ages and from all layers of society. This increased prevalence is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period substantially.

Americas and the Asia Pacific are the two most important markets for TB Diagnostics . With a market value of USD 905.08 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for TB diagnostics. The growing Americas market can be attributed to the increased demand for sophisticated healthcare and the use of technology and innovative testing for diagnosis, treatment, care, rehabilitation, and overall healthcare improvement. Increased research and development spending for better tuberculosis diagnostics is anticipated to augment the market over the forecast period.

The increase can be due to the rising number of tuberculosis diagnostic advances. For tuberculosis diagnosis, various products are available, ranging from laboratory-based molecular diagnostics to Al for CXR interpretation. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 7,174 TB cases in the United States. The rise in tuberculosis cases in the country is likely to raise the market for tuberculosis diagnostics.





A Preponderance of Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Infection to Drive the TB Diagnostics Market

MDR-TB is a kind of tuberculosis that does not respond to the most effective first-line antituberculosis drugs, such as isoniazid and rifampicin. MDR-TB is still a public health emergency and a hazard to public health. According to WHO Tuberculosis Fact Sheets, just one in every three people with drug-resistant tuberculosis got treated in 2020.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis is more likely to develop in people who have come into contact with a drug-resistant tuberculosis patient, who do not take their medicines as prescribed by their doctor, who redevelop tuberculosis after being treated once, and who come from zones where drug-resistant tuberculosis is common.

The diagnosis of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis can be time-consuming and expensive. Second-line medications can be used to treat MDR-TB. On the other hand, second-line treatment options are restricted and require lengthy chemotherapy (up to two years) using expensive and sometimes dangerous medications. MDR/RR TB patients had a global treatment success rate of 59% in 2018. As a result, these factors are likely to develop significantly during the forecast period, as previously stated.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.14 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.56% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Test Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen NV, Hologic Inc., BioMerieux SA, Oxford Immunotec Ltd., Cepheid Inc., Akonni Biosystems Inc., PAR Pharmaceuticals, Alere Inc. (Abbott), Lionex GmbH, Creative Diagnostics, Hain Life Science Key Market Opportunities Rising Investments in Research and Development Key Market Drivers Increase in the Prevalence of Tuberculosis

Preponderance of Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Infection

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress toward tuberculosis objectives, prompting the implementation of new tuberculosis control and treatment measures. According to recent studies, around 1 million people had difficulty getting diagnosed with tuberculosis during the pandemic. As a result, demand for tuberculosis diagnostic tests and measures is expected to increase in many parts of the world. As a result, the pandemic had a favorable impact on the demand for TB diagnostics .

For the global TB diagnostics market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. As the COVID-19 outbreak passes, the market growth will moderate slightly. Other factors, such as the rising prevalence of tuberculosis among people worldwide, will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global TB diagnostics market will swiftly rebound and show signs of growth following the pandemic.

Key Insights

The Global TB Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1,337.30 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.56% by 2030.

was valued at USD 1,337.30 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a by 2030. By test type, the nucleic acid testing (NAT) segment is expected to reach USD 561.32 million by 2030.

the nucleic acid testing (NAT) segment is expected to reach USD 561.32 million by 2030. By end users , the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment are expected to reach USD 934.93 million by 2030.

, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment are expected to reach USD 934.93 million by 2030. Geographically, the global TB diagnostics market is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Americas and the Asia-Pacific were the two significant regional markets in 2021.





List of Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV.

Hologic Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

Cepheid Inc.

Akonni Biosystems Inc.

PAR Pharmaceuticals

Alere Inc. (Abbott)

Lionex GmbH

Creative Diagnostic

Hain Life Science





Global TB Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Test Type

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT)

Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST)

Blood Test / Serology Test

SMEAR Microscopy

Cultured-Based Tests

Radiography Tests

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician’s Office Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academics and Research Facilities

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: TB Diagnostics Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Test Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT)

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.1.4 Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST)

5.1.5 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.1.6 Blood Test / Serology Test

5.1.7 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 SMEAR Microscopy

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Cultured-Based Tests

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Radiography Tests

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Physician’s Office Laboratories

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Reference Laboratories

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Academics and Research Facilities

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Becton Dickinson and Company

8.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.6 Qiagen NV

8.7 Hologic Inc.

8.8 BioMerieux SA

8.9 Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

8.10 Cepheid Inc.

8.11 Akonni Biosystems Inc.

8.12 PAR Pharmaceuticals

8.13 Alere Inc. (Abbott)

8.14 Lionex GmbH

8.15 Creative Diagnostics

8.16 Hain Life Science.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In July 2021 , The Cobas MTB and Cobas MTB-RIF/INH tests, developed by Rache, are included in the newest WHO policy recommendations on nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis detection.

, The Cobas MTB and Cobas MTB-RIF/INH tests, developed by Rache, are included in the newest WHO policy recommendations on nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis detection. In October 2021, Qiagen announced the launch of the QIAreach QuantiFeron-TB Test to diagnose tuberculosis infection, which has received CE approval.

News Media

Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis to Spur the Demand for TB Diagnostics Market

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Public Health And Climatic Changes

Top 10 Medical Device Companies in the World

Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies

Oncology Market Potential Revenue and Future Growth with Healthy CAGR by 2029





