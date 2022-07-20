With their film TOMBSTONE PILLOW, two filmmakers fight homelessness and poverty

Tombstone Pillow Poster Photo Credit Michele Falcone - Allora Film Festival Matt Dillon Photo Credit Michele Falcone - Allora Film Festival Oliver Stone Photo Credit Michele Falcone - Allora Film Festival Edward Norton Dream Team Directors - Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett

Young filmmakers in love with Hollywood's elite while pursuing social change

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, June 24, 2022, the 33-time award-winning short film Tombstone Pillow, which highlights the 6,000+ individuals who reside in Manila's graveyard, screened alongside Hollywood's Icons at Allora Fest in Puglia, Italy.

Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett of Dream Team Directors, 55x Award-Winning Filmmakers from Los Angeles, directed the movie.

A recent screening of Tombstone Pillow, introduced by three-time Academy Award nominee Edward Norton, took place at Allora Fest in Puglia, Italy.

During the event, notable Hollywood figures like Oliver Stone, Edward Norton, Matt Dillon, Jeremy Irons, Abel Ferrara, Marisa Tomei, Alfre Woodard, Sinéad Cusack, and Jon Hamm will be speaking.

Daniel and Bayou first met Silvia Bizio, a well-known journalist who eventually selected their movie as the creative director of the Allora Festival, at the international Golden Globes.

Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir, a husband and wife duo dedicated to creating films with socially conscious messages that improve the world, are thrilled to have achieved this degree of cinematic acclaim among their greatest icons.

The idea for Tombstone Pillow came to Daniel and Bayou while they were filming in Manila.The sight of thousands of people residing alongside the graves and monuments had a profound impact on the two. They knew straight away that their next film had to emphasize the difficulties that so many individuals encounter.

"There are thousands of families living in cemeteries, sleeping on tombs. Human beings deserve better, and film-making is the most powerful voice we know which has allowed us to help create change and awareness to this problem." – Bayou Bennett

Sharry Flaherty, head of Samera Entertainment acquired Tombstone Pillow for Bounty Films and it is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

"This is an important film that needs to be seen. I'm particularly passionate about it because I'm from the Philippines, so I felt I had a personal duty to bring attention to this terrible issue affecting the country." – Sharry Flaherty

Tombstone Pillow has garnered 33 awards and 43 nominations around the Globe.

Other recent transformational films by Dream Team Directors include Time is Eternal, celebrating the under-represented women who changed history, starring Vogue cover girl Berite Labelle with costumes designed by Wilford Lenov who has designed looks for pop stars such as Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Loren and Saweetie.

Their other film, Destination Angels, narrated by Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead” follows a group of musicians retracing iconic writer, Jack Kerouac’s (On the Road) culture changing journey up the California Coast. Destination Angels just won Best Documentary at Cannes’s French Riviera Film Festival and Time is Eternal, nominated for 10 awards at the prestigious La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival screens July 30th, 2022.

Rent or Buy Tombstone Pillow on Amazon Prime

Tombstone Pillow Official Trailer