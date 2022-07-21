EpicVIN Partners with RepairSmith to Deliver Mobile Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN announced today the company is partnering with RepairSmith to provide vehicle maintenance and repair services to its customers nationwide. EpicVIN is a leading provider of vehicle history reports powered by Autoinspect.us LLC, a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)-approved data provider. RepairSmith makes auto repairs more convenient with the first full-service mobile solution for vehicle repairs and maintenance.

RepairSmith Disrupts Vehicle Service Industry in the U.S.

Since 2019, Los Angeles-based RepairSmith has served vehicle owners in 700+ cities across 22 states, with 180,000 service appointments completed to date. The company’s automotive technicians are all company employees, committed to delivering best-in-class service backed by industry-leading technology. RepairSmith also provides repair and scheduled maintenance services on location to fleet operators, car rental agencies, and dealerships across the country.

RepairSmith provides comprehensive and cost-effective mobile repair and maintenance support to busy car owners. The service is backed by convenient online booking and instant price quotes, as well as five-star customer service. RepairSmith was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021.

“We know your time is valuable, and car maintenance isn’t on the top of the things you want to do today,” said Alex Black, CMO, EpicVIN. “To help EpicVIN customers save time and money while protecting the long-term health of their vehicle, we now offer RepairSmith’s mobile vehicle service appointments as an EpicVIN service – anytime, anywhere.”

EpicVIN Customers Protected by Mobile Repair Services

EpicVIN clients can now access RepairSmith’s convenient mobile maintenance and repair services for their vehicles. With quick and easy online booking support, and transparent instant price quotes, the innovative auto repair company is bringing five-star service into the digital age. Both companies are leading the industry in delivering technology solutions that make car ownership simple.

“Partnering with innovative automotive brands like RepairSmith is an important part of our mission to improve the complete vehicle ownership experience for buyers, sellers, and dealers,” said Alex. “Together, EpicVIN and RepairSmith are helping car owners keep their vehicles on the road longer – making each car purchase a solid investment in both the short and long-term.”

EpicVIN makes it simple to buy, sell, and own a car with industry-leading technology tools all in one place. The EpicVIN digital platform connects buyers with vehicles nationwide, delivers digital marketing products to auto sellers, and makes checking a used vehicle’s history report simple and mobile. The EpicVIN Vehicle History Report mobile app includes a barcode scanning feature to look up vehicle information anywhere, including previous owners, mileage, accident details, and more. Combined with mobile vehicle maintenance and repair services from RepairSmith, EpicVIN now delivers a one-stop shop for smart vehicle ownership.

Learn more: https://epicvin.com/

