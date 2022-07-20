Opeeka Announces Partnership with Emblem Home Care to Introduce First to Market Home Care Technology Solution

We are excited about the opportunity to work with Opeeka and be the first to introduce this technology to the home health industry.” — Lindsey Kroll

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their partnership with Emblem Home Care, a division of Emblem Healthcare Inc, an Arizona based organization providing quality clinical care services such as home care, home health and hospice. Opeeka is working with Emblem Home Care to implement their Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) to replace their current paper-based intake and care planning process to electronic forms. In addition, Emblem Home Care will use P-CIS to optimize their care support model around their clients and enable the ability to communicate and collaborate with outside support partners. P-CIS will be used to generate a client’s care plans and maintain and monitor their healthcare outcomes real-time.

P-CIS will operate as a standalone intake and treatment planning software that can be calibrated with question sets, including the custom intake and follow up forms used by Emblem Home Care. In P-CIS, questionnaires, forms and other assessments can also be calibrated with reminders based on schedule for when they are due. P-CIS will allow Emblem Home Care to develop care plans, engage and monitor the client’s healthcare journey, and bring in outside partners like family members, other healthcare providers or anyone else who has a hand in working with a particular client.

“Opeeka is excited to be working with Emblem Home Care to help them engage more efficiently and effectively with their staff and care partners to accurately track progress of those in care and deliver better outcomes” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution is an ideal solution for transitioning from a traditional paper-based intake process to help significantly improve workflow for Emblem Home Care staff, allow entire care teams to collaborate, and better serve the needs of their clients,” continued Knecht.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Opeeka and be the first to introduce this technology to the home health industry. P-CIS allows us to have more continuity within the care workflow, allowing us to communicate in a more thoughtful way and target specific care needs as identified by the health plans for their members” Said Emblem Home Care’s Chief Executive Officer, Lindsey Kroll.

“We believe that the implementation of P-CIS will begin to immediately save our staff time, improve our tracking and analysis of care and help us achieve better outcomes with our clients.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Emblem Home Care

Founded in 2007, Emblem Home Care, a division of Emblem Healthcare Inc, is an Arizona based organization delivering quality clinical care services such as home care, home health and hospice. Learn more at www. emblemhospice.com.

