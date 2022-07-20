Author foretells the return of Christ and how to prepare
Norman Talsoe outlines how to prepare oneself for a journey toward heavenPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pemberton, NJ—The end times are nigh upon man and they stand their final trials towards judgment deeming them worthy or not of redemption. In God, The Here, and the Hereafter: The Way to Heaven, author Norman B. Talsoe walks us through the final acts of the rapture including the necessary actions one must undergo in order to be bound for heaven.
The book furthermore discusses the dangers of the Antichrist in the present day blending in among common folk and leading us to temptation.
Norman B. Talsoe had visions in his senior years at the age of 80, and he believes that the return of Christ is upon us in the future. In his youth, the author had written several publications related to the field of engineering but his visions in his older years prompted him to write God, The Here, and the Hereafter: The Way to Heaven, in order to share his faith. The author recalls his vivid memory of God instructing him to author this work and further evangelize the population coming to fruition eleven years after his vision.
Within the 11 years of reading and interpreting the sacred texts of the Bible, Norman B. Talsoe understood the seven years of Armageddon with angelic horns blowing to signify the end of times. Half of these years will start with the wrath of Jesus Christ, and the latter years with God’s. During this time of Armageddon, no human is exempted—all will face the inevitable judgment in the eyes of the divine.
God, The Here, and the Hereafter: The Way to Heaven is Norman B. Talsoe’s guide for one’s preparation for the time of judgment.
