Media Advisory: Governor Larry Hogan Joins The 154th Academy Class As They Graduate Into The Ranks Of Maryland’s Finest

Maryland State Police News Release

(REISTERSTOWN, MD) –Governor Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police Superintendent, Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III  for the 154th Trooper Candidate Academy Class Graduation on Friday, July 22, 2022.

     The trooper candidates have endured 27 weeks of rigorous training in a residential police academy that demands their very best, at all times.  After graduation, each trooper is required to complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to patrol alone.  Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be present at the graduation ceremony. 

 WHAT:          MARYLAND STATE POLICE

                      154th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN:          FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022 AT 10 A.M.

WHERE:         LIFEPOINT CHURCH

                      1701 EMORY ROAD

                      REISTERSTOWN, MD 21136

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

