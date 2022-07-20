Baby Care Products Market Revenue is Anticipated to Reach $58.8 billion by 2031

Baby Care Products Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Care Products Market,” The baby care products market size was valued at $38.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $58.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

With the goal of promoting newborns’ general health and wellbeing, the baby care products provide total skin care. Baby lotions, powders, oils, and creams are among the skin care items. The hair is nourished by hair care products including shampoos and detanglers. Wipes and diapers are used to clean and remove dust from the body, leaving the infant feeling clean and fresh. However, the inclusion of several dangerous substances in these goods is probably going to impede market expansion.

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the market for baby care products offers significant potential to market participants. Baby hygiene care has improved, birth rates have increased, and more women are working, all of which have helped the market expand. Many large corporations, including Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., make an effort to keep the amount of chemicals in their baby powder and shampoos to a minimum. To raise public awareness about diaper consumption, businesses like Kimberly Clark team up with diaper banks. To increase awareness of the advantages of infant toiletries and spur market expansion, major players in the industry are creating a variety of cutting-edge strategies.

CXOs further added that these firms have increased the market share of their baby food products by engaging in research and development activities and innovations to enhance the flavors and ingredients of baby food. Contrary to residents of semi-urban and urban areas, urban residents have started using packaged food goods in recent years. People’s busy lifestyles have led them to use prepared baby food and newborn formula. The acceptance of baby food items has also been aided by the rising number of cases in which mothers struggle to nurse their children. Because packaged baby foods are now more widely available thanks to the expansion of media and other communication channels, people in rural and semi-urban regions have gradually begun to use them. Future development potential is quite strong for the prepared baby food and milk formula categories.

Key Take Away

By product types, the baby hair care segment was the highest revenue contributor to the baby care products market, with $17,601.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26,565.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Depending on price point, the high segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $16,345.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24,806.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

As per distribution channel, the drug stores or pharmacy segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8,861.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13,367.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $13,698.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20,039.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

According to global baby care products market analysis, the baby care products market is segmented into product types, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product types, the market is classified into baby skin care, baby hair care, baby food & beverage, and others. Among these, the baby hair care segment occupied the major baby care products market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the baby care products market forecast period. The growth of the baby hair care segment is attributed to the growing concerns regarding hair or scalp diseases. However, the baby skin care products segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the future.

By price point, it is bifurcated into low, medium, and high. The medium segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for reasonable priced products in developing or underdeveloped regions.

As per distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores or pharmacy, mass merchandiser, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. The specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to easy gratification to the customers.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 35.9% in the global baby care products market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in health concerns of babies and increase in popularity of baby care products in these regions.

Despite the bad circumstances, the COVID-19 pandemic did result in some good situations. The creation of vaccines and their acceptance in a few nations brought some relief. After the pandemic, it’s anticipated that the market for baby care goods will recover in a V-shape. In the fourth quarter of 2020–2021, a rise in revenue has been observed among the major market participants.

The major players analyzed for global baby care products industry are Baby Brezza, Beiersdorf, California Baby, Cotton Babies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Munchkin, Inc., Nestle SA, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, and Unilever.

