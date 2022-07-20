Wind Energy Market to Reach Valuation of USD 167.15 Billion and growing at CAGR of 7.1% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy, increasing industrialization, and the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies

Market Size –USD 99.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development for the technological advancement of the wind energy projects” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies. Rising initiatives of the government to increase the adoption of sustainable sources of power generation such as solar energy and wind energy in order to reduce the emission levels and enhance the quality of air is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

The emergence of technologically advanced platforms, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, helps users control their energy and reduce the risks by giving prior information about system failures. The increasing investments in the research & development for the production of technologically advanced solar and wind power generation resulted in the cost-effectiveness of the systems. Technological advancements in the wind turbines have resulted in the increased capacity of the wind turbines, reduced the weight of the wind turbine parts, and made the blades stronger and more durable, which has increased the demand for the wind energy system.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period due to increasing preferences of the industries towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wind Energy Market on the basis of Location, Application, and region:

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offshore

Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Features of the Wind Energy Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

