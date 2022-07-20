BIDDING OPEN: Formerly Owned Rockefeller Estate on New York's Gold Coast to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Historic Laurel Hill, 222 Cleft Road, Mill Neck, New York Spectacular legacy estate on Long Island’s Gold Coast Immaculate Tudor manor house plus two additional residences Luxury historic escape once owned by the Rockefeller family Hilltop views of Oyster Bay, an hour from Manhattan

Listed for $14.995M, with a current ask of $6M, Laurel Hill will sell to the highest bidder on 28 July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced that bidding is now open for Laurel Hill, a majestic Tudor mansion once owned by the Rockefellers. With a current ask of $6M, the property, complete with three additional structures, magnificent gardens, a pool, tennis court, and more, is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Kathleen Coumou of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on 28 June. Visit casothebys.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

“Indeed, this is a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity, and we are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase a piece of history,” added Paulina Kimbel, VP of Business Development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Naming your price for a property like this is a rarity in the market, and with just 10 days to bid, now is the time to get registered to bid.”

Upon her purchase of historic Laurel Hill, beloved philanthropist Abby Rockefeller Mauzé—granddaughter of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller—transformed the compound under her meticulous care to procure ten separate lots into an incomparable sanctuary, complete with two miles of walking trails and an abundance of gardens. The estate’s lengthy pedigree dates back to 1928, with its sprawling main house built for the Pratt family in 1930. The main house, a true Tudor manor, has stood the test of time with its brick facade commanding notice at the end of a winding drive and cobblestone motor court. The interior is every bit as breathtaking, with French doors that lead to a reception vestibule to greet visitors and guests. From the spacious foyer with stately curved staircase to the second level, to the first-floor library, paneled in mahogany with custom cabinetry and easy access to the grounds and patios just beyond—explore spaces designed for entertaining and every-day living of an era past, with all the luxury expected of a true Gilded Age treasure.

“It Has been a privilege for my family and I to be the stewards of this beautiful legacy estate and to maintain and preserve the largest tract of gardens and woods in Mill Neck for 40 years,” stated seller, Dr. William J. Catacosinos. “By working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I know we can tap a global audience to find the perfect buyer who will appreciate the impeccable detailing and truly make this immaculate estate their own.”

Additional features include a large dining room with seating for 20 to host elegant entertaining; a dignified sunken living salon and additional entertaining spaces; gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and butler’s pantry, suitable for entertaining a crowd of any size; large Palladian windows that flood the interior with natural light; wainscotting, ornate carvings, and seven wood-burning fireplaces throughout; 12 total bedrooms in the Manor house; a three-bedroom guest cottage; a mid-century modern-style, three-bedroom pool house with an additional wood-burning fireplace and lounge and Gunite pool, carriage house with a five-car garage and mechanic pit, plus a second-story two-bedroom apartment above; tennis court, a sport court and a second garage to house a total of nine vehicles on the property—all just one hour from Manhattan with endless hilltop views of Oyster Bay.

“Laurel Hill is a remarkable estate that is built on incredible history and a staggering 57 acres of stunning lush land. I am looking forward to helping my client pass this property along to a new owner to make their own historical mark on the estate. We chose to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions given their unparalleled reach and exposure,” stated Kathleen Coumou, Listing Agent and Founding Broker of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors.

Immortalized in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, the North Shore of Mill Neck is every bit as prestigious today as it was in the Gilded Age. Sweeping land preserves, arboretums, English walled gardens, and botanical gardens keep the area rife with natural wonder. Gatsby-era Gold Coast mansions dot the shores, while miles of beaches with the sparkling Long Island Sound beyond set a perfect backdrop. Sample farm-to-table feasts beyond comparison at the local boutique restaurants. Close proximity to world-renowned Long Island Wine Country make wining and dining a true experience. Situated between New York City and the Hamptons, with three major express routes running east and west through Long Island, plus three major airports and public transportation, getting in and out of this historic hideaway is a breeze.

Laurel Hill is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment only and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

