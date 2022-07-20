Global Bird Feeder Market Revenue Predicted to Generate $2.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR 6.5%

Bird Feeder Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bird Feeder Market,” The bird feeder market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global bird feeder market is expected to witness a significant growth, owing to the introduction of digital technologies in bird feeders in the near future. Rise in interests of people, especially the young individuals to learn about different species of birds and adopting bird watching as a hobby is expected to bolster the demand for bird feeders in the upcoming years. The population of birdwatchers has significantly spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This fuels the growth of avitourism sector across the globe. Growth of the bird feeder market is expected to witness exponential upsurge with the growing popularity of avitourism and integration of digital technologies in bird feeders.

The use of recycled plastics and wood materials in manufacturing bird feeders is expected to increase significantly. Rise in government initiatives to reduce the use of plastic and promote sustainability is anticipated to create a huge demand for sustainable and eco-friendly bird feeder products, especially among consumers in the developed markets of Europe and North America. The growing accumulation of plastic wastes, rise in initiatives to promote green and clean environment, and ecosystem protection laws by the government are projected to play a crucial role in the production process and raw materials sourcing for making bird feeders.

Key Take Away

Tube feeders segment was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Plastic segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Window segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Online segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Europe was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 18.0% of the global bird feeder market share.

According to the bird feeder market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, material, mount type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into window feeders, tube feeders, hopper feeders, platform feeders, and others. On the basis of material, the bird feeder market is divided into metal, plastic, glass, and others. Depending on mount type, the market is segregated into pole, hanging, window, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, other retail stores, and online. Region-wise, the bird feeder market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per the bird feeder market trends, by type, the tube feeders segment dominated the market, accounting for 44.4% of the bird feeder market share in 2021, owing to easy availability, variety of shapes and designs, and protection from cats and squirrels offered by the tube feeders. The demand for hopper feeders is expected to rise among new gardeners, new pet bird owners, and new birdwatchers, owing to attractive and familiar design of the feeders.

As per the bird feeder market forecast, based on the material, the plastic segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The cheap price, abundant availability of plastic raw material, easy and convenient handling, and extended life are major features of the plastic bird feeders that leads to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

By mount type, the window segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in urbanization has led to shrinking of home spaces that has led to the higher demand for window mounted feeders, especially in the urban cities and towns. According to the United Nations, around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Depending on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in adoption of online pet shops, rise in penetration of internet, and surge in adoption of smartphones among consumers. According to the International Telecommunication Union, around 64% of the global population access to Internet in 2021. This number is expected to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years and the demand for online sales is anticipated to foster significantly.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the global bird feeder market in 2021. The presence of huge number of birdwatchers in Europe, especially in UK and Italy fostered the bird feeder market growth. It is estimated that around 50% to 60% of UK households feed wild birds in their backyard and gardens. North America was the second-largest market, owing to the rise in popularity of bird watching tourism and growing adoption of pet birds. According to the latest survey of the U.S. Fish& Wildlife Service, there were approximately over 45 million birdwatchers, aged 16 years or above in U.S in 2016.

Aspects, Inc., Backyard Nature Products, Bird Buddy, Central Garden & Pet Company, Droll Yankees, Duncraft, First Nature, Harris Farm, LLC., Kaytee Products, Inc., Kettle Moraine, Nature’s Way Bird, Songbird Essentials, Wild Bird Habitat Store, Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc., and Woodlink Ltd.

