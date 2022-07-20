Ex Standard Life Head of Region Joins Wealth Management Firm Chase Buchanan as Head of Global Sales

The Private Wealth Management firm Chase Buchanan has recently appointed ex Standard Life, Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.

/EIN News/ -- Paphos, Cyprus, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Buchanan Wealth Management firm has recently appointed Paul Lanigan as Head of Global Sales, reporting to Group CEO Lee Eldridge.

The new position and appointment is a significant step for the company as they increase international presence with a growing number of global offices.

Bringing a wealth of corporate financial experience, including 22 years at Standard Life, Paul will oversee the current 8 offices and Private Wealth Managers across Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, USA and Canada.

Group Chief Executive, Lee Eldridge said: “As we move forward into the next stage of our corporate development, the Head of Global Sales position was a key hire. Paul’s experience from large corporate finance, provides Chase Buchanan incredible balance during our continued expansion plans, allowing us to strategically align the wealth management team across the world.”

Newly appointed Paul Lanigan replied: “I am delighted to be at Chase Buchanan and help drive our ambitious growth plans. It is a fantastic business with a great culture and excellent client focus.”

In what is often referred to as changing times, UK and foreign nationals living abroad are looking for local qualified advice on a range of financially related topics from a trusted global brand.

With new locations and expansion planned, the remainder of 2022 promises to be a reassuring time as Chase Buchanan answers the client demand for trusted advice made simple.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management supports British expats and foreign nationals living abroad with trusted financial advice, made simple.

Media Contact:

c/o Natalie Karr- Woya Digital

Chase Buchanan

Cyprus Head Office

+357 2501 0455





Attachment