Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Is Likely to Rise USD 64034.37 Million with Highest CAGR of 36.7% by 2029

As technology advances and smart phones become more accessible, there is a greater demand for scalable open education for students and employees, which boosts the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to reach the value of USD 64034.37 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to reach the value of USD 64034.37 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period. The demand for scalable open education includes assets, tools, and practices that use an open sharing system to improve education and viability in countries.

Market Overview:-

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) is a distance-based approach to eLearning in which a large number of students can participate in a highly collaborative and interactive manner. Course materials are distributed via a web platform on a per-course or subscription basis. MOOCs are distinguished by their mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, and open-ended outcomes.

As technology advances and smartphones become more widely available, the demand for accessible and affordable open education for both employees and students grows. This factor is anticipated to propel the global MOOC market forward in the coming years. Even as the field of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has grown more intriguing over time, it is still plagued by the daunting issue of completion rate, which is likely to limit the market growth. This issue must be resolved before MOOCs can be considered a truly successful business paradigm.

Some of the major players operating in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market are:

Coursera (US)

edX (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Edureka (India)

Alison (Ireland)

Udacity (US)

Udemy (US)

Miríadax (Spain)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

Simplilearn (US)

iversity (Germany)

Intellipaat (India)

Edmodo (US)

FutureLearn (UK)

LinkedIn (US)

NovoEd (US)

Open2Study (Australia)

WizIQ (India)

Skillshare (US)

XuetangX (China)

Opportunity

The mentorship and personal guidance for students enrolled in massive open online courses (MOOCs) via online platforms is acting as an opportunity to the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market .

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Key Segmentation:- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

technological advancements as well rising demand for open education

Increased competition among students

The incorporation of gamification into the massive open online courses (MOOCs) platform encourages students to participate in the course while also increasing competition among students, resulting in increased demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

Restraints

Even as the massive open online courses (MOOCs) space has become more exciting over the years, it is facing a major completion rate problem that it needs to overcome in order to become a truly successful business model, which is acting as a restraint for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market growth during the aforementioned period.

Market Segmentation: Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market

Components

Platform

Services

Students served

Junior high school

Post graduate

Corporate

Under graduate

High school

Subjects

Business management

Computer science & programming

Science

Sociology & philosophy

Humanities

Education & training

Healthcare & medicine

Arts & design

Mathematics

Foreign language learning

Others

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

