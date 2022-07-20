Antimony Market Expanding at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027

Antimony Market

The global antimony market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. The market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global antimony market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.

Antimony represents a lustrous grey chemical element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The non-metallic form is available in the form of greyish powder, whereas the metallic form is hard, brittle, and bright silvery-bluish in color. It is extracted from ores, such as valentinite and stibnite, and is considered to be a stable element in dry air and static to alkalis and acids. Antimony is also a poor conductor of electricity and heat. Consequently, it is extensively used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, including batteries, low friction metals, flame-proofing materials, infrared detectors and diodes, ceramic enamels, paints, etc.

Global Antimony Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption for the production of solders, lead-acid batteries, pipes, castings, bearings, etc., for transistors, which form a crucial part of several consumer electronics, such as calculators, computers, portable stereos, gaming devices, etc., is primarily driving the antimony market. Additionally, the escalating demand for antimony trioxide (ATO) for manufacturing flame retardants and plastic additives is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing consumer inclination towards polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in food packaging and beverage bottling is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for flame retardants across numerous industry verticals, including construction, electrical, automotive, aerospace, etc., is anticipated to fuel the antimony market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

• BASF SE

• Campine

• Huachang Antimony Industry

• Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

• Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

• Lambert Metals International

• Mandalay Resources Ltd

• Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd

• NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

• Recylex

• Suzuhiro Chemical

• Tri-Star Resources

• United States Antimony

• Village Main Reef Ltd.

• Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Antimony Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Antimony Trioxide

• Antimony Pentoxide

• Alloys

• Metal Ingots

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Flame Retardants

• Lead-Acid Batteries

• Plastic Additives

• Stabilizers

• Catalysts

• Glass and Ceramics

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

