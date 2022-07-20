Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 339.5 Million Globally By 2027

Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market

The global artificial heart-lung machine market size reached US$ 270.6 Million in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global artificial heart-lung machine market size reached US$ 270.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 339.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during 2022-2027.

An artificial heart-lung machine, also known as an oxygenator pump or cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), is used during surgical operations, including coronary artery bypass and heart or lung transplants. It performs the functions of the heart and lungs temporarily for the surgeon to operate in motion and bloodless surgical field. Artificial heart-lung machines consist of a chamber that receives blood which is then oxygenated and circulated to all parts of the body. These pumps are used to manage severe respiratory failures and for cardiac surgeries.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-heart-lung-machine-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Trends:

The rising number of open-heart surgeries, heart transplants, lung surgeries, etc., across the globe is primarily driving the artificial heart-lung machine market. This can also be attributed to various environmental and lifestyle changes, which are contributing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and instances of organ failures. Moreover, government bodies across several developing nations are making efforts to provide improved healthcare facilities, which is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, increasing R&D activities by numerous key players are also aiming for the modernization of existing models of oxygenator pumps. These are further contributing to the development of cost-effective and user-friendly modular heart-lung machines. Additionally, the emergence of innovative product variants with rechargeable batteries is also anticipated to escalate the demand for artificial heart-lung machines over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-heart-lung-machine-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Medtronic Inc

• Sorin Group

• MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG

• Terumo Corporation

• C.R. Bard Inc

• Tianjin Medical

• Edwards Lifesciences

• Jarvik Heart

• Braile Biomédica

• SynCardia

Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

• Single Roller Pump

• Double Roller Pump

Market Breakup by Application:

• Cardiac Surgeries

• Lung Surgeries

• Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

• Others

Market Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Japan Prepaid Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-prepaid-cards-market

GCC Polyethylene Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-polyethylene-pipes-market

East Africa LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/east-africa-led-lighting-market

North America Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-baby-food-infant-formula-market

North America Jojoba Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-jojoba-oil-market