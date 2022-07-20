Capital Lending Solutions LLC Receives 2022 Las Vegas Award
LAS VEGAS July 9, 2022 -- Capital Lending Solutions LLC has been selected for the 2022 Las Vegas Award in the FINANCIAL INSTITUTION category.
Capital to Grow your Business - Financing to Increase your Sales”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release
— Andy Hinton
Las Vegas Award Program Honors the Achievement
Capital Lending Solutions LLC has been selected for the 2022 Las Vegas Award in the FINANCIAL INSTITUTION category by the Las Vegas Award Program.
Each year, the Las Vegas Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Las Vegas area a great place to live, work and play.
About Las Vegas Award Program
The Las Vegas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Las Vegas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Las Vegas Award Program works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
SOURCE: Las Vegas Award Program
CONTACT:
Las Vegas Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@awards-usbusinesses.com
Andy Hinton
Capital Lending Solutions LLC
+1 850-270-8943
andy@capitallendingsolutionsllc.com
Your Finance Headquarters