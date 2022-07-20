Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,083 in the last 365 days.

Capital Lending Solutions LLC Receives 2022 Las Vegas Award

Capital Lending Solutions LLC

2022 Best Financial Institution

LAS VEGAS July 9, 2022 -- Capital Lending Solutions LLC has been selected for the 2022 Las Vegas Award in the FINANCIAL INSTITUTION category.

Capital to Grow your Business - Financing to Increase your Sales”
— Andy Hinton
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

Capital Lending Solutions LLC Receives 2022 Las Vegas Award

Las Vegas Award Program Honors the Achievement

Capital Lending Solutions LLC has been selected for the 2022 Las Vegas Award in the FINANCIAL INSTITUTION category by the Las Vegas Award Program.

Each year, the Las Vegas Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Las Vegas area a great place to live, work and play.

About Las Vegas Award Program

The Las Vegas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Las Vegas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Las Vegas Award Program works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Las Vegas Award Program

CONTACT:
Las Vegas Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@awards-usbusinesses.com

Andy Hinton
Capital Lending Solutions LLC
+1 850-270-8943
andy@capitallendingsolutionsllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Your Finance Headquarters

You just read:

Capital Lending Solutions LLC Receives 2022 Las Vegas Award

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.