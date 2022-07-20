PennDOT to Begin Project to Replace Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) Bridge Over Eckers Creek in North Coventry Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, July 25, on a project to replace the Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) bridge over Eckers Creek in North Coventry Township, Chester County.

"The department is eager to start construction on this new bridge and reopen Route 724 for the public since the roadway's closure last year due to Hurricane Ida," PennDOT Acting District Executive Louis R. Belmonte said. "We designed, developed, and advanced this project as expeditiously as possible in order to start and finish construction this year."

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will remove the 95-year-old single span concrete slab bridge and replace it with a new 21-foot-long, 30-foot-wide concrete box culvert.

The Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) bridge closed between Catfish Lane and Sheep Hill Road in September 2021 due to severe structural damage sustained from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Prior to closing, the bridge carried approximately 7,757 vehicles a day.

During construction, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) motorists will continue to use the Route 100, U.S. 422, and River Bridge Road detour. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge construction zone. Work will begin with brush clearing and utility operations and the closure will remain in place until the project completion in late October.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $1.2 million project, which is financed with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

