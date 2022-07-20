Submit Release
Snapbox Buys North Miami Self Storage Facility with New Director of Acquisitions

Snapbox North Miami Storage Units

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 20, 2022

Snapbox Self Storage, a privately held real estate investment and management company, continues its nationwide self storage expansion with the acquisition of a North Miami self storage facility. The deal was led by Anna Siradze Hrdina, Director of Acquisitions, marking Snapbox’s 58th acquisition.

“Prior to joining Snapbox, I was impressed with their real-estate footprint but even more impressed with their vertically integrated management platform. Strong asset management really drives the acquisition strategy and ability for scale. I am excited for our new chapter of growth, ”said Siradze Hrdina. Before joining the company in February, she was Head of Self Storage Acquisitions with Clutter Inc. and has acquired a total of $185 million of self-storage assets. “We will continue to grow around our existing markets where we see strong fundamentals but are also keen to expand in new markets that have strong population and rental rate growth with relatively high barriers to entry.”

Snapbox North Miami, encompasses approximately 110,000-square-feet and 900 self-storage units. The four story, newly-built, Class A facility is located at 15025 NE 18th Ave, North Miami, FL. The site is strategically positioned with strong visibility at a six-point intersection, only a couple of blocks from highly trafficked U.S. Route 1. “I have been in the North Miami market for more than 40 years. Seeing the transformation of North Miami and the surrounding cities presented me with the opportunity to build this facility. With the boom in luxury high-rise apartments and condominiums in the area, I believed a high-end self-storage facility would fit right in,” said Dan Essig, developer and owner. One-mile east of the facility is SoLé Mia, a
massive 184-acre, $4 billion mixed-use development by the Soffer and LeFrak families.

Snapbox Self Storage is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and is a national self storage management company for its own assets, as well as for other third party investors. They operate close to four million square feet of storage and specialize in the acquisition of high quality self storage properties with a focus on economic growth and capital appreciation.

