Hybrid Cloud Market Value Expected to Reach $171,926 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 21.7%, Says Allied Market Research

Hybrid Cloud Market

Surge in need for computational power in organizations and increase in awareness regarding benefits of hybrid cloud fuel the growth of the hybrid cloud market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid rise in adoption among small- and large-sized organizations and augmented demand among various organizations to boost its IT service management capabilities would offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.

The global hybrid cloud market garnered $36.14 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $171.93 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, market size & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, market player positioning, and competition landscape.

Based on component, the services segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increased adoption for its cost-effectiveness and ease in access. However, the solutions accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly two-thirds of the total revenue in 2017, and would maintain its highest share by 2025.

Major market players such as - Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Google LLC, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Rackspace Inc., and Verizon Enterprise.

Geographically, North America accounted for nearly half of the total share of the market in 2017, attributed to rise in number of cloud-based service providers in the area. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of service model, the SaaS segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share in 2017. However, IaaS segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment held the largest contribution in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

