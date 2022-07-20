Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: $15.21 Billion by 2026, at 9.5% of CAGR

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

An increase in need for compliance with stringent healthcare regulations fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advent of Industry 4.0, implementation of robotic process automation (RPA), rise in adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition and advancements in Industrial IoT (IIoT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global manufacturing operation management software market is analyzed across component, functionality, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The services segment, On the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period.

The global manufacturing operation management software market was pegged at $7.21 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $15.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Major industry players such as - Software Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG., Aspen Technology, Inc., Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systems SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., and Plex Systems.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 277 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6305

Based on region, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% by 2026. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the small and medium enterprises segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6305

Covid-19 Scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic caused several disruptions in the manufacturing units across the world. Consequently, there’s been a sharp fall in the demand for manufacturing operation management software, which impacted the market badly.

• However, government bodies in many countries are now coming up with relaxations on the existing rule & dictums, thereby allowing the market to get back to its position soon.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6305

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Artificial intelligence in manufacturing market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.