Gaming Accessories Market Report 2022, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2027

The global gaming accessories market to reach a value of US$ 14.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaming Accessories Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. the global gaming accessories market reached a value of US$ 8.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.10% during 2022-2027.

Gaming accessories comprise controllers, headsets, joysticks, virtual reality (VR) goggles, mice, keyboards, and web cameras. They are a set of hardware utilized to enhance the gameplay experience of users. They offer versatility and compatibility with multiple devices, such as desktops, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for online video games on account of rising sales of smartphones and laptops and high-speed internet connectivity represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for gaming accessories around the world. In addition, the growing number of gaming zones in commercial areas is catalyzing the demand for gaming accessories. Furthermore, the easy availability of products through online and offline channels, along with the burgeoning e-commerce sector, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), console gaming, and virtual and augmented reality-based (AR/VR) technologies is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd.

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Logitech international S.A.

Mad Catz Global Limited

Nintendo Co. Ltd, Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Group Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, device type, connectivity type, sales channel and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Headsets

Mice

Controller

Keyboard

Others

Breakup by Device Type:

PC

Gaming Console

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

