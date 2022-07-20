Wetsuit Market Report, Industry Trends, Value, Volume, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2021-2026

Wetsuit Market

The global wetsuit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Wetsuit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on wetsuit market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global wetsuit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Wetsuits are tightly fitted garments worn by surfers, swimmers, divers, canoeists, and other individuals who engage in water sports and related activities. They are made using foamed neoprene bubbles and are available in various styles and sizes. Wetsuits provide thermal insulation, buoyancy, and abrasion resistance. They also assist in retaining the body heat and keeping the wearer warm, thereby reducing the risk of hypothermia underwater. Wetsuits also aid in avoiding ultraviolet exposure and escaping stings from marine organisms.

Global Wetsuit Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of water-based sports activities is one of the key factors driving the wetsuit market. Apart from this, the introduction of novel technologies that create artificial waves and the expanding demand for inland surfing grounds are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are extensively focusing on creating eco-friendly wetsuits using water-based glue and natural rubber as a substitute for neoprene. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the escalating popularity of green wetsuits, which are manufactured using recycled plastics, water bottles, fishing nets, etc., is augmenting the global market. Furthermore, numerous product innovations, such as the development of shark-repellant variants, which camouflage the user to portray them as a threat to the carnivore, are anticipated to fuel the wetsuit market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• O'Neill

• Billabong

• Rip Curl

• Body Glove

• Quiksilver

• Helly Hansen

• Boz Wetsuits

• Arena Italia SPA

• Hurley

• Patagonia

• Hyperflex Wetsuits

• Speedo

• GUL

• Typhoon

• Isurus

Wetsuit Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, thickness, end-user and application.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Hooded Wetsuits

• Full Wetsuits

• Convertible Wetsuits

• Sleeveless Wetsuits

• Shortly/Spring Wetsuits

• Others

Market Breakup by Thickness:

• 1mm-2mm

• 2mm-3mm

• 3mm-4mm

• 4mm-5mm

 5mm

Market Breakup by End-User:

• Male

• Female

• Kids

Market Breakup by Application:

• Surfing

• Scuba Diving

• Triathlon

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Sport Variety Stores

• Third Party Online Channels

• Direct to Customer Channels

• Franchised Stores

• Modern Trade Channels

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

