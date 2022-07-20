Catalyst Fertilizers Market 2022 – 2028 : Environmental Concerns and Adoption of Catalyst Fertilizers

Market size – USD 2.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catalyst fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising concerns regarding pollution and increasing support from governments of various countries to promote usage of catalysts for making fertilizers are factors driving market revenue growth.

Catalysts are compounds that are widely used in various agricultural and oil & gas applications. These are used to enhance fertilizer efficiency and overall growth of plants. Rising demand for high-quality crops and food due to rapidly expanding population and rising demand for ammonia and phosphate fertilizers are some key factors fueling market revenue growth. Technological advancements in the agriculture sector and increasing adoption of low-emission fertilizers are some other major factors fueling revenue growth of the global catalyst fertilizers market. Additionally, government initiatives to support environmental awareness programs in remote areas and educate farmers about catalyst fertilizers are boosting market growth.

However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding benefits of using catalyst fertilizers, time consuming process of replacing catalyst membranes, and increasing preference for organic fertilizers are factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global catalyst fertilizers market between 2021 and 2028.

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/4821

