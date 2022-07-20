Aquaculture Market 2022 -2028 : Rising demand for seafood and organic food products

Market Size – USD 34.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing consumption of seafood and rising disposable income

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aquaculture market size is expected to reach USD 57.82 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Continuous technological advancements in the fish farming industry and growing focus on food security among major players are key factors driving market revenue growth. There are around 580 species currently farmed using aquaculture farming across the globe by farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can retain ownership of cultivated stock. Eating fish is part of cultural traditions of large population and it has an excellent nutritional value such as good source of protein, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential micronutrients.

Revenue growth of the global aquaculture market can be attributed to changing eating preferences globally. Expansion of organized retail industry and availability of products through various sales channels make it convenient for consumers to buy packaged aquaculture products, which is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Currently, aquaculture is necessary to meet the demand for and supply of seafood. The industry provides high-quality and disease-free fishes by breeding these fishes in a hygienic environment. Aquaculture activities are also used to conserve endangered species, which is another factor driving market revenue growth.

Top Profiled in the Aquaculture Market Report:

• JBS S.A.

• Smithfield Foods

• Triumph Foods

• Danish Crown

• Tyson Foods

• Cooke Aquaculture

Market Segmentation:

Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Brackish Water

• Marine Water

• Fresh Water

Fish Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Crustaceans

• Carps

• Mackerel

• Mollusks

• Milkfish

• Salmon

• Sea Bream

• Sea Bass

• Trout

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

