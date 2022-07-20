Surgical Navigation Systems Market to Surpass USD 1755.67 Million by 2030 | Emerging Growth, Business Development

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Expected

Surgical navigation systems market size was valued at $940.68 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,755.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%

Increases adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global surgical navigation systems industry was estimated at $940.68 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and high prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer, strokes, and cerebrovascular diseases propel the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market. On the other hand, high cost of surgical navigation systems impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging Asia-Pacific economies, such as India, China, and others is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

Increases adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of orthopedic & ENT disorders drive the growth of the surgical navigation systems market.

Impact of Covid-19 on Surgical Navigation Systems Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in the number of elective surgeries across the world, which impacted the global surgical navigation systems market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

A surgical navigation system is used to guide the surgeon's movements during an operation. It displays the real-time position of each instrument and anatomical structure. These systems are used in orthopedics, ENT, neurology, and other surgical specialties. Real-time observations are via MRI, scanner, video camera or other imaging processes. Navigation data are incorporated into the image to help the surgeon determine precise position within the patient.

Medical imaging is sometimes used to plan an operation before surgery. Data integration enables the system to compare the actual position of the target object with the ideal location established during the planning phase.

Such systems may be mechanical, electromagnetic, or optical. The most common are optical devices, either passive or active. In the former, cameras locate specific markers such as reflective targets, particular shapes, or colors. Active systems locate LEDs.

The neurosurgery navigation systems segment to maintain its lion's share-

On the basis of application, the neurosurgery navigation systems segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. This is owing to rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increased number of neurological surgeries performed worldwide, surge in number of people suffering with brain tumor, and cancer leading to brain metastasis. The ENT navigation systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in the prevalence of ENT disorders such as chronic sinusitis and new product launches & approvals propel the segment growth.

North America garnered the highest share in 2020-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rise in consumer spending on the healthcare industry drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to huge patient population (leading to more surgeries and invasive procedures), increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Stryker Corporation

Brainlab AG

Scopis GmbH

Medtronic Plc.

Intersect ENT

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Amplitude Surgical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

B. Braun Melsungen AG

